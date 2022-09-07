ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Excessive heat warning extended, cooling centers to remain open

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDDvp_0hlMrtxL00

Temporary cooling centers in Paso Robles will remain open through Thursday

– The temporary cooling centers in Paso Robles will remain open through Thursday, Sept. 9. The library is the cooling center downtown and the hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the senior center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the veterans center 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of up to 115 and abnormally warm overnight temperatures are expected, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS advises that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. The excessive heat warning remains in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.

The library will remain open during its regularly scheduled hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – Call 911.

For tips on staying safe in the heat, visit the website of the SLO Co Office of Emergency Services.

Paso Robles Daily News

Heat advisory remains in effect for Paso Robles

Weekday temperatures expected in the triple digits this week, significant cooldown on its way. – A heat advisory is currently in effect for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains as well as Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Southern Salinas Valley. Dangerously...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City to host annual Creeks to Coast Clean-Up Day Sept. 17

County-wide annual event brings together volunteers with city staff to remove trash, restore health to the riverbed. – The City of Paso Robles is holding its annual Creeks to Coast Clean-up Day event on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a county-wide annual event where volunteers of all ages join city staff to remove trash and restore the health of the Salinas River. The event is not only an event to remove trash from waterways, but it’s a day for community residents to show commitment to healthy waterways and to learn about the Salinas River.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

