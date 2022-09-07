Idaho ranchers and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation are intervening in a battle between state and federal rights centered around water usage laws in the state. The lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice challenges recently-passed state water rights laws, saying that Idaho’s laws that allow ranchers to take control of water rights on federally managed lands violate the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause and the Idaho Constitution.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO