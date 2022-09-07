The quality of quantum bits (qubits) in silicon is highly vulnerable to charge noise that is omnipresent in semiconductor devices and is in principle hard to be suppressed. For a realistically sized quantum dot system based on a silicon-germanium heterostructure whose confinement is manipulated with electrical biases imposed on top electrodes, we computationally explore the noise-robustness of 2-qubit entangling operations with a focus on the controlled-X (CNOT) logic that is essential for designs of gate-based universal quantum logic circuits. With device simulations based on the physics of bulk semiconductors augmented with electronic structure calculations, we not only quantify the degradation in fidelity of single-step CNOT operations with respect to the strength of charge noise, but also discuss a strategy of device engineering that can significantly enhance noise-robustness of CNOT operations with almost no sacrifice of speed compared to the single-step case. Details of device designs and controls that this work presents can establish practical guideline for potential efforts to secure silicon-based quantum processors using an electrode-driven quantum dot platform.

