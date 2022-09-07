Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery
A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
Phys.org
Researchers explore how terahertz waves interact with lenses with bull's-eye patterns
New terahertz devices such as biosensors and antennas in rapid communication systems stand to benefit from an analysis of a terahertz lens with a bull's-eye structure conducted by an all-RIKEN team. Terahertz waves are so-called because they typically have frequencies between 0.1 and 10 terahertz (1 terahertz is a trillion...
Phys.org
Researchers develop higher frame rate scanning tunneling microscopy
Scientists from the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences at The University of Tsukuba created scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) "snapshots" with a delay between frames much shorter than previously possible. By using ultrafast laser methods, they improved the time resolution from picoseconds to tens of femtoseconds, which may greatly enhance the ability of condensed matter scientists to study extremely rapid processes.
Phys.org
Scientists reveal magnetic reconnection details that trigger solar filament eruption
The eruption of a solar filament produces a coronal mass ejection, which is a major driver of space weather. Understanding how filaments erupt is thus essential for space weather forecasting. Both observations and simulations suggest that filament eruption is closely related to magnetic flux emergence. It is thought that eruption...
Phys.org
Variable focus thin lens designed for augmented and virtual reality headsets
Researchers have developed a thin lens with a continuously tunable focal length. The new lens could one day make visual fatigue from augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) devices a thing of the past. "Many of the 3D displays used in today's AR/VR devices cause discomfort after long-term use due to...
Phys.org
Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered
How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
Nature.com
Devitalizing noise-driven instability of entangling logic in silicon devices with bias controls
The quality of quantum bits (qubits) in silicon is highly vulnerable to charge noise that is omnipresent in semiconductor devices and is in principle hard to be suppressed. For a realistically sized quantum dot system based on a silicon-germanium heterostructure whose confinement is manipulated with electrical biases imposed on top electrodes, we computationally explore the noise-robustness of 2-qubit entangling operations with a focus on the controlled-X (CNOT) logic that is essential for designs of gate-based universal quantum logic circuits. With device simulations based on the physics of bulk semiconductors augmented with electronic structure calculations, we not only quantify the degradation in fidelity of single-step CNOT operations with respect to the strength of charge noise, but also discuss a strategy of device engineering that can significantly enhance noise-robustness of CNOT operations with almost no sacrifice of speed compared to the single-step case. Details of device designs and controls that this work presents can establish practical guideline for potential efforts to secure silicon-based quantum processors using an electrode-driven quantum dot platform.
Phys.org
Research team discovers how to convert 3D-printed polymer to stronger, ductile hybrid carbon microlattice material
Developing a lightweight material that is both strong and highly ductile has been regarded as a long-desired goal in the field of structural materials, but these properties are generally mutually exclusive. However, researchers at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have recently discovered a low-cost, direct method to turn commonly used 3D printable polymers into lightweight, ultra-tough, biocompatible hybrid carbon microlattices, which can be in any shape or size, and are 100 times stronger than the original polymers. The research team believes that this innovative approach can be used to create sophisticated 3D parts with tailored mechanical properties for a wide range of applications, including coronary stents and bio-implants.
Phys.org
Why do we always need to wait for 'launch windows' to get a rocket to space?
Earlier this week, the Artemis I moon mission was scrubbed again; now we have to wait for a new launch window. Just 40 minutes before the Space Launch System rocket was set to take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 3, a leaking fuel line caused engineers to scrub the launch.
Phys.org
Encrypted, one-touch, human-machine interface technology unveils user physiology
Researchers at UCLA and Stanford University have developed a secure, noninvasive, one-touch technology using hydrogel-coated chemical sensors and a signal-interpretation framework. It can present detailed information about an individual's blood composition—such as metabolites, hormones, nutrients and pharmaceuticals, as well as blood oxygen—all through the press of a finger.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Phys.org
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers
New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
Phys.org
New approach more than doubles stem cell editing efficiency, researchers report
A Penn State-led team of interdisciplinary researchers has developed techniques to improve the efficiency of CRISPR-Cas9, the genome editing technique that earned the Nobel Prize in 2020. While CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, less expensive and more accurate than other gene-editing methods, according to project leader Xiaojun "Lance" Lian, associate professor of biomedical engineering and biology at Penn State, the technology has limitations—especially in applications to improve human health.
psychologytoday.com
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface
The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
Phys.org
Advanced microscope techniques could pave way for improved computer memories
Anyone who has watched steam billow up from a boiling kettle or seen ice crystals form on a wet window in winter has observed what scientists call a phase transition. Phase transitions—such as those between solids, liquids and gases—occur in all kinds of different substances, and they can happen rapidly or slowly. Scientists plan to use phase transitions to be able to control the electronic, structural or magnetic properties of different materials as they undergo these changes, such as for use in new types of computer memories.
Phys.org
How fruit flies sniff out their environments
Fruit flies—Drosophila melanogaster—have a complicated relationship with carbon dioxide. In some contexts, CO2 indicates the presence of tasty food sources as sugar-fermenting yeast in fruit produces the molecule as a by-product. But in other cases, CO2 can be a warning to stay away, signaling an oxygen-poor or overcrowded environment with too many other flies. How do flies tell the difference?
Phys.org
PITT pathway: Scientists discover how cells repair longevity-promoting 'recycling system'
Today in Nature, University of Pittsburgh researchers describe for the first time a pathway by which cells repair damaged lysosomes, structures that contribute to longevity by recycling cellular trash. The findings are an important step towards understanding and treating age-related diseases driven by leaky lysosomes. "Lysosome damage is a hallmark...
Phys.org
Pioneering mathematical formula paves way for exciting advances in health, energy, and food industry
A groundbreaking mathematical equation that could transform medical procedures, natural gas extraction, and plastic packaging production in the future has been discovered. The new equation, developed by scientists at the University of Bristol, indicates that diffusive movement through permeable material can be modeled exactly for the very first time. It comes a century after world-leading physicists Albert Einstein and Marian von Smoluchowski derived the first diffusion equation, and marks important progress in representing motion for a wide range of entities from microscopic particles and natural organisms to man-made devices.
Phys.org
Scientists design and synthesize a new layered air-stable topological crystalline insulator candidate
Exploring novel topological materials and related phase transitions has been a central research theme in condensed matter physics and materials science. Topological materials with nontrivial anti-band crossings have attracted much attention. Hourglass fermion surface state, located at the vertex in the neck of an hourglass-like dispersion, enables exploration of remarkable topological phases, such as the hourglass Weyl point, movement along high symmetry lines, and hourglass nodal chains or net. By introducing nonsymmorphic symmetry-preserved interlayer couplings, the hourglass fermion surface state in topological crystalline insulators (TCIs) can be obtained.
