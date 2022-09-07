ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery

A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
Researchers develop higher frame rate scanning tunneling microscopy

Scientists from the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences at The University of Tsukuba created scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) "snapshots" with a delay between frames much shorter than previously possible. By using ultrafast laser methods, they improved the time resolution from picoseconds to tens of femtoseconds, which may greatly enhance the ability of condensed matter scientists to study extremely rapid processes.
Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered

How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
Devitalizing noise-driven instability of entangling logic in silicon devices with bias controls

The quality of quantum bits (qubits) in silicon is highly vulnerable to charge noise that is omnipresent in semiconductor devices and is in principle hard to be suppressed. For a realistically sized quantum dot system based on a silicon-germanium heterostructure whose confinement is manipulated with electrical biases imposed on top electrodes, we computationally explore the noise-robustness of 2-qubit entangling operations with a focus on the controlled-X (CNOT) logic that is essential for designs of gate-based universal quantum logic circuits. With device simulations based on the physics of bulk semiconductors augmented with electronic structure calculations, we not only quantify the degradation in fidelity of single-step CNOT operations with respect to the strength of charge noise, but also discuss a strategy of device engineering that can significantly enhance noise-robustness of CNOT operations with almost no sacrifice of speed compared to the single-step case. Details of device designs and controls that this work presents can establish practical guideline for potential efforts to secure silicon-based quantum processors using an electrode-driven quantum dot platform.
Research team discovers how to convert 3D-printed polymer to stronger, ductile hybrid carbon microlattice material

Developing a lightweight material that is both strong and highly ductile has been regarded as a long-desired goal in the field of structural materials, but these properties are generally mutually exclusive. However, researchers at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have recently discovered a low-cost, direct method to turn commonly used 3D printable polymers into lightweight, ultra-tough, biocompatible hybrid carbon microlattices, which can be in any shape or size, and are 100 times stronger than the original polymers. The research team believes that this innovative approach can be used to create sophisticated 3D parts with tailored mechanical properties for a wide range of applications, including coronary stents and bio-implants.
Encrypted, one-touch, human-machine interface technology unveils user physiology

Researchers at UCLA and Stanford University have developed a secure, noninvasive, one-touch technology using hydrogel-coated chemical sensors and a signal-interpretation framework. It can present detailed information about an individual's blood composition—such as metabolites, hormones, nutrients and pharmaceuticals, as well as blood oxygen—all through the press of a finger.
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging

Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers

New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
New approach more than doubles stem cell editing efficiency, researchers report

A Penn State-led team of interdisciplinary researchers has developed techniques to improve the efficiency of CRISPR-Cas9, the genome editing technique that earned the Nobel Prize in 2020. While CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, less expensive and more accurate than other gene-editing methods, according to project leader Xiaojun "Lance" Lian, associate professor of biomedical engineering and biology at Penn State, the technology has limitations—especially in applications to improve human health.
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface

The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
Advanced microscope techniques could pave way for improved computer memories

Anyone who has watched steam billow up from a boiling kettle or seen ice crystals form on a wet window in winter has observed what scientists call a phase transition. Phase transitions—such as those between solids, liquids and gases—occur in all kinds of different substances, and they can happen rapidly or slowly. Scientists plan to use phase transitions to be able to control the electronic, structural or magnetic properties of different materials as they undergo these changes, such as for use in new types of computer memories.
How fruit flies sniff out their environments

Fruit flies—Drosophila melanogaster—have a complicated relationship with carbon dioxide. In some contexts, CO2 indicates the presence of tasty food sources as sugar-fermenting yeast in fruit produces the molecule as a by-product. But in other cases, CO2 can be a warning to stay away, signaling an oxygen-poor or overcrowded environment with too many other flies. How do flies tell the difference?
Pioneering mathematical formula paves way for exciting advances in health, energy, and food industry

A groundbreaking mathematical equation that could transform medical procedures, natural gas extraction, and plastic packaging production in the future has been discovered. The new equation, developed by scientists at the University of Bristol, indicates that diffusive movement through permeable material can be modeled exactly for the very first time. It comes a century after world-leading physicists Albert Einstein and Marian von Smoluchowski derived the first diffusion equation, and marks important progress in representing motion for a wide range of entities from microscopic particles and natural organisms to man-made devices.
Scientists design and synthesize a new layered air-stable topological crystalline insulator candidate

Exploring novel topological materials and related phase transitions has been a central research theme in condensed matter physics and materials science. Topological materials with nontrivial anti-band crossings have attracted much attention. Hourglass fermion surface state, located at the vertex in the neck of an hourglass-like dispersion, enables exploration of remarkable topological phases, such as the hourglass Weyl point, movement along high symmetry lines, and hourglass nodal chains or net. By introducing nonsymmorphic symmetry-preserved interlayer couplings, the hourglass fermion surface state in topological crystalline insulators (TCIs) can be obtained.
