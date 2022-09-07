Read full article on original website
Related
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 8
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 8. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Week One Section IV Scoreboard
Section IV Scoreboard for Week One of the High School Football Season. Newfield - 28 Oxford - 0 (Thru 3rd Quarter, Final not reported.)
West Genesee girls soccer sharp against Bville after intense week of practice (29 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — West Genesee girls soccer coach John McCloskey said after putting his team through an intense week of practice they looked sharp as they defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 Wednesday night. The Wildcats (2-1) opened their season with a 2-0 loss to East Syracuse Minoa last Thursday, but responded...
Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Sports Network Preseason Top 10
The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey opens Thursday with four Shore Conference teams officially setting out to defend NJSIAA sectional championships after a memorable year in 2021. Three of those four teams – Christian Brothers Academy, Freehold Township and Toms River North – will be doing so while replacing more than a half the starting lineup and their 2021 goal-scoring. Filling the void for standout senior talent from a year ago will be a general theme for most of the Shore Conference this year, so a lot of new stars will be announcing themselves during the early part of the 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County high school football scores Sept. 9
Get more award-winning content delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for our Weekly Recap.
Girls soccer: No. 20 East Brunswick edges out Monroe
Riley Smalley scored the lone goal of the game as East Brunswick, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Monroe 1-0 in East Brunswick. Smalley hit a strike from 30 yards out in the 53rd minute to post the only goal of the game and give East Brunswick (1-0) the win.
Seven sacks by Auburn’s defense key in overtime win against East Syracuse Minoa
Auburn’s defense brought down East Syracuse Minoa’s quarterback seven times during Friday’s Class A football clash at Auburn High School. “The defense, they gave up some yards,” Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. “They bent here and they bent there. But, overall the the amount of pressure they put on the quarterback was outstanding.”
Field hockey: Rancocas Valley tops No. 14 Seneca
Sophomore goalie Tess Philips came up with 11 saves as Rancocas Valley got past Seneca, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, with a 2-1 win in Tabernacle. Junior Stephanie Pallante and freshman Tula Ravikio had a goal apiece for Rancocas Valley’s season-opening win. Junior Riley McClelland scored for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Bank Regional defeats Raritan - Field hockey recap
Kasey Watson secured the win for Red Bank Regional in its 2-0 victory over Raritan in Little Silver with a third-quarter goal. Aileen Forsyth got the scoring going with a goal in the second thanks to an assist from Nicoletta Servidio. Solee Spinelli finished with 11 saves for Red Bank...
Jordyn Pepper propels Robbinsville to OT victory over Notre Dame - Field hockey recap
Jordyn Pepper’s two goals helped lift Robbinsville past Notre Dame 2-1 in OT in Robbinsville. Notre Dame took a 1-0 lead into halftime before Pepper tied the game in the third quarter. Maddie Schwartz made one save for Robbinsville. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 1)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s Week 1 and there’s a full slate of Section III football games on tap for Friday. Some teams will get their first taste of league play and others have non-league games on their schedule. >> Live scoreboard, recaps for Thursday’s high school football...
Delsea blanks Triton - Field hockey recap
Jordyn Rosenberg and Addison Trimble combined for the shutout as Delsea scored early to control a 2-0 victory over Triton in Runnemede. Rosenberg totaled six saves and Trimble had three for the Crusaders (1-0). Danielle Johnson got Triton on the board in the first quarter. Gabriella Szwed added a second...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Girls soccer piles up 10 goals
Greencastle-Antrim 10, Shippensburg 0: The Blue Devils unleashed a torrid offense Wednesday night at Kaley Field and handed the Greyhounds a lopsided defeat in a Mid Penn Colonial game. Haley Noblit led the charge for Greencastle (3-0, 1-0 MPC) by scoring three goals. Brooke Guthrie scored twice and added an...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0