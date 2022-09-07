ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Week One Section IV Scoreboard

Section IV Scoreboard for Week One of the High School Football Season. Newfield - 28 Oxford - 0 (Thru 3rd Quarter, Final not reported.)
HIGH SCHOOL
92.7 WOBM

Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Sports Network Preseason Top 10

The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey opens Thursday with four Shore Conference teams officially setting out to defend NJSIAA sectional championships after a memorable year in 2021. Three of those four teams – Christian Brothers Academy, Freehold Township and Toms River North – will be doing so while replacing more than a half the starting lineup and their 2021 goal-scoring. Filling the void for standout senior talent from a year ago will be a general theme for most of the Shore Conference this year, so a lot of new stars will be announcing themselves during the early part of the 2022 season.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball
NJ.com

Field hockey: Rancocas Valley tops No. 14 Seneca

Sophomore goalie Tess Philips came up with 11 saves as Rancocas Valley got past Seneca, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, with a 2-1 win in Tabernacle. Junior Stephanie Pallante and freshman Tula Ravikio had a goal apiece for Rancocas Valley’s season-opening win. Junior Riley McClelland scored for...
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional defeats Raritan - Field hockey recap

Kasey Watson secured the win for Red Bank Regional in its 2-0 victory over Raritan in Little Silver with a third-quarter goal. Aileen Forsyth got the scoring going with a goal in the second thanks to an assist from Nicoletta Servidio. Solee Spinelli finished with 11 saves for Red Bank...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea blanks Triton - Field hockey recap

Jordyn Rosenberg and Addison Trimble combined for the shutout as Delsea scored early to control a 2-0 victory over Triton in Runnemede. Rosenberg totaled six saves and Trimble had three for the Crusaders (1-0). Danielle Johnson got Triton on the board in the first quarter. Gabriella Szwed added a second...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls soccer piles up 10 goals

Greencastle-Antrim 10, Shippensburg 0: The Blue Devils unleashed a torrid offense Wednesday night at Kaley Field and handed the Greyhounds a lopsided defeat in a Mid Penn Colonial game. Haley Noblit led the charge for Greencastle (3-0, 1-0 MPC) by scoring three goals. Brooke Guthrie scored twice and added an...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy