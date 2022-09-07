ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Chase Scanlan signs with pro lacrosse team 18 months after Syracuse arrest

Former Syracuse lacrosse star Chase Scanlan has signed with a pro team more than a year after a domestic violence arrest effectively ended his college career. USA Lacrosse Magazine reports Scanlan signed a free agent contract with the National Lacrosse League’s Vancouver Warriors this week. The Seneca Nation citizen from Irving, N.Y., is expected to play forward when the 2022-2023 season begins this winter.
Syracuse.com

After slow start Syracuse center Jesse Edwards increased role with Netherlands National Team in EuroBasket

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jesse Edwards’ tour with the Dutch National Team got off to a slow start. The Syracuse center, who is a native of Amsterdam, didn’t play in either of the Netherlands’ losses to Georgia and Spain in the European World Cup qualifier tournament. As the Dutch squad moved onto play in EuroBasket 2022 in Prague, Edwards finally saw action in an opening round loss to Serbia.
Syracuse.com

Burglaries spike near SU, Le Moyne; plus, Bills win NFL opener (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 60. A warm, mostly sunny weekend. See the 5-day forecast. DINING OUT: MUNJED’S CONTINUES TO WOW WESTCOTT: When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe in Westcott neighborhood has been serving up delicious food since 1984. The Sultan’s Mixed Grill is huge, and includes chicken shawarma, a kifta kabob skewer, grilled shrimp, rice, four falafel patties, hommus, salad, pita, toom dip and hot sauces. Review, more photos. (Alicia Cuadrado photo)
localsyr.com

Showers return to Central New York sooner

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It’s about time that CNY sees some sun! Question is…Can we hold on to the sunshine to round out the week into the weekend though?? Details are below. The weather is great for high school football/soccer games and the REO, Styx and Loverboy show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this evening!
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream

After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Syracuse.com

Fabius-Pompey senior’s 1st-half hat trick ignites boys soccer team’s dominant win (40 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y — Fabius-Pompey senior Taylor Keller only needed one half to record a hat trick during his boys soccer team’s 9-0 victory over LaFayette-Onondaga Wednesday. “We know (Keller) has a certain skill and athleticism set that not too many other people possess,” Fabius-Pompey head coach Matt Neuner said. “It’s hard enough to get a hat trick in a full game, let alone in a first half. He was just absolutely deadly. And in the first half, he really was the guy that got things started today.”
Syracuse.com

