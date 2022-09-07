Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 60. A warm, mostly sunny weekend. See the 5-day forecast. DINING OUT: MUNJED’S CONTINUES TO WOW WESTCOTT: When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe in Westcott neighborhood has been serving up delicious food since 1984. The Sultan’s Mixed Grill is huge, and includes chicken shawarma, a kifta kabob skewer, grilled shrimp, rice, four falafel patties, hommus, salad, pita, toom dip and hot sauces. Review, more photos. (Alicia Cuadrado photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO