Syracuse, N.Y. -- The New York State Field Band Conference rolls out its 2022 season on Saturday, and two Central New York sites will host performances. East-Syracuse Minoa will host a program starting at 6 p.m. Besides the Spartans, the participating schools are Central Square, New Hartford, Oswego, Liverpool and West Genesee.
Rome, N.Y. — A traffic jam and a pit stop at the wrong location wasn’t enough to derail the Bees from a dominant 55-13 win over Class AA foe Rome Free Academy (0-2) . “I told the coaches ‘don’t panic, get done, when we get done, we’ll go on the field,’” Baldwinsville coach Carl Sanfilippo said of the team’s delay.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Liverpool’s ground attack was relentless as the Warriors broke off six rushing touchdowns en route to Thursday’s Class AA football victory over Henninger. Senior running back Jah’Deuir Reese scored three touchdowns to lead his Liverpool team to a decisive 56-24 victory over the Black...
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Chase Scanlan has signed with a pro team more than a year after a domestic violence arrest effectively ended his college career. USA Lacrosse Magazine reports Scanlan signed a free agent contract with the National Lacrosse League’s Vancouver Warriors this week. The Seneca Nation citizen from Irving, N.Y., is expected to play forward when the 2022-2023 season begins this winter.
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jesse Edwards’ tour with the Dutch National Team got off to a slow start. The Syracuse center, who is a native of Amsterdam, didn’t play in either of the Netherlands’ losses to Georgia and Spain in the European World Cup qualifier tournament. As the Dutch squad moved onto play in EuroBasket 2022 in Prague, Edwards finally saw action in an opening round loss to Serbia.
The Skaneateles football team has gotten the better of Cazenovia in the teams’ last five meetings. Most recently, Skaneateles knocked off Cazenovia 30-16 in the Class C semifinal round last season. On Friday, Cazenovia got its revenge.
Auburn’s defense brought down East Syracuse Minoa’s quarterback seven times during Friday’s Class A football clash at Auburn High School. “The defense, they gave up some yards,” Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. “They bent here and they bent there. But, overall the the amount of pressure they put on the quarterback was outstanding.”
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 60. A warm, mostly sunny weekend. See the 5-day forecast. DINING OUT: MUNJED’S CONTINUES TO WOW WESTCOTT: When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe in Westcott neighborhood has been serving up delicious food since 1984. The Sultan’s Mixed Grill is huge, and includes chicken shawarma, a kifta kabob skewer, grilled shrimp, rice, four falafel patties, hommus, salad, pita, toom dip and hot sauces. Review, more photos. (Alicia Cuadrado photo)
There’s a difference between knowing how to improve on the golf course and having the ability to make those changes. Ryan Fecco, a 2018 Baldwinsville graduate now in his fifth year with SUNY Oswego’s men’s golf team, had the gameplan and the skill to complete a podium-worthy comeback last weekend at the St. Lawrence Invitational.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Joel Alvarez’s goal and assist aided East Syracuse-Minoa’s 2-0 victory over Central Square on Thursday. “We’re getting better. We’re starting to figure things out,” ESM coach Mark Carr said.
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s Week 1 and there’s a full slate of Section III football games on tap for Friday. Some teams will get their first taste of league play and others have non-league games on their schedule. >> Live scoreboard, recaps for Thursday’s high school football...
Syracuse, N.Y. ― You know how you can tell that basketball season is right around the corner?. It’s not the sight of school buses on the roads or pumpkin beer on the shelves or Halloween stores popping up all around Central New York.
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
Syracuse, N.Y. — West Genesee girls soccer coach John McCloskey said after putting his team through an intense week of practice they looked sharp as they defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 Wednesday night. The Wildcats (2-1) opened their season with a 2-0 loss to East Syracuse Minoa last Thursday, but responded...
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It’s about time that CNY sees some sun! Question is…Can we hold on to the sunshine to round out the week into the weekend though?? Details are below. The weather is great for high school football/soccer games and the REO, Styx and Loverboy show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this evening!
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fowler junior tailback Devonayre Priester only carried the football six times, but he finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s dominant win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday. “Every time he touched the ball, he took it to the house,” Fowler coach John Natoli...
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse football will only go as far as quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker can take it this season. Lost in the euphoria of Syracuse football’s 31-7 win over Louisville were two encounters that flashed the Orange’s future before its very eyes. Saturday’s...
After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Syracuse, N.Y — Fabius-Pompey senior Taylor Keller only needed one half to record a hat trick during his boys soccer team’s 9-0 victory over LaFayette-Onondaga Wednesday. “We know (Keller) has a certain skill and athleticism set that not too many other people possess,” Fabius-Pompey head coach Matt Neuner said. “It’s hard enough to get a hat trick in a full game, let alone in a first half. He was just absolutely deadly. And in the first half, he really was the guy that got things started today.”
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team shot out of a cannon to start the 2022 season with a 31-7 win over the Louisville Cardinals. It was an impressive start for sure, but now the Orange need to break a second-game slide under head coach Dino Babers against Connecticut on Saturday night.
