Week 2 of the college football season has a different kind of feel, probably because it features a matchup of epic proportions. That would be a battle between two of the winningest programs in the sport's history, as No. 1 Alabama (tied for second all-time with 943 wins) heads to Austin to take on Texas (tied for fourth with 929 wins) for Saturday's FOX Big Noon Kickoff game.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO