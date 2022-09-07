ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Syracuse Reveals Week Two Uniform Combination vs UConn

Syracuse football will wear orange helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when it faces UConn on the road Saturday night.  Syracuse started the season on a strong note with a 31-7 home win over Louisville. The Cardinals had won three straight against the Orange before the dominant performance ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Four keys and a pick: No. 4 Michigan vs. Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4 Michigan football team is back in action this weekend, when the Wolverines host Hawaii Saturday night (8 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network). Coming off blowout home losses to Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky, the Rainbow Warriors have a compelling case as the worst team to come to Michigan Stadium during head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure, particularly on defense. The point spread across multiple sports betting outlets is 50 points.
Texas-Alabama, Wisconsin-Washington State: CFB Week 2 By The Numbers

Week 2 of the college football season has a different kind of feel, probably because it features a matchup of epic proportions. That would be a battle between two of the winningest programs in the sport's history, as No. 1 Alabama (tied for second all-time with 943 wins) heads to Austin to take on Texas (tied for fourth with 929 wins) for Saturday's FOX Big Noon Kickoff game.
AUSTIN, TX
Desmond Howard supports two-QB system for Michigan

Former Wolverine great Desmond Howard is one of the few members of the media in favor of Jim Harbaugh’s funky dual-quarterback attack at Michigan. Swapping the two guys in and out a year ago worked well enough to get them to the College Football Playoffs, so why change the status quo, according to Howard.
ANN ARBOR, MI

