Syracuse Reveals Week Two Uniform Combination vs UConn
Syracuse football will wear orange helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when it faces UConn on the road Saturday night. Syracuse started the season on a strong note with a 31-7 home win over Louisville. The Cardinals had won three straight against the Orange before the dominant performance ...
Michigan State basketball releases official 2022-23 schedule
Michigan State basketball released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday. Michigan State is set to play a brutally tough slate yet again. The Spartans have an exhibition against Grand Valley State on Nov. 1. Their season opener against Northern Arizona is Nov. 7. From there, the schedule gets very challenging. Games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova follow.
Michigan State lands former four-star Penn State signee from transfer portal
The Spartans add another talented EDGE rusher from the portal
Michigan State football vs. Akron game predictions: Will Spartans make it 2-0 vs. MAC?
Here are our predictions for the Michigan State Spartans' game against Akron on Saturday in East Lansing: Carlos Monarrez MSU enters this game riding a two-game winning streak against the Zips,...
Four keys and a pick: No. 4 Michigan vs. Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4 Michigan football team is back in action this weekend, when the Wolverines host Hawaii Saturday night (8 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network). Coming off blowout home losses to Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky, the Rainbow Warriors have a compelling case as the worst team to come to Michigan Stadium during head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure, particularly on defense. The point spread across multiple sports betting outlets is 50 points.
Texas-Alabama, Wisconsin-Washington State: CFB Week 2 By The Numbers
Week 2 of the college football season has a different kind of feel, probably because it features a matchup of epic proportions. That would be a battle between two of the winningest programs in the sport's history, as No. 1 Alabama (tied for second all-time with 943 wins) heads to Austin to take on Texas (tied for fourth with 929 wins) for Saturday's FOX Big Noon Kickoff game.
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas State
The Ohio State football team huddles up during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Entering Week 2 of the college football season after a comeback victory in a top-five matchup, the Buckeyes don’t plan to take their foot off the pedal.
How Mel Tucker, Michigan State football is a road map for Akron's rebuild
EAST LANSING — Joe Moorhead returned to Akron in the offseason, a place he and his family felt to be a second home. The Zips' new head coach brought along more than just his wife and three children. Moorhead took a similar approach to upgrading his new roster that...
Desmond Howard supports two-QB system for Michigan
Former Wolverine great Desmond Howard is one of the few members of the media in favor of Jim Harbaugh’s funky dual-quarterback attack at Michigan. Swapping the two guys in and out a year ago worked well enough to get them to the College Football Playoffs, so why change the status quo, according to Howard.
