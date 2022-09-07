Historically speaking, Twitch has been the dominant platform in the real of live streaming. But recently, the Amazon-owned platform has seen a mass exodus of top stars leaving its platform in favor of joining YouTube Gaming, its foremost competitor in the streaming market. In late 2021, Ludwig — arguably one of the biggest streamers in the game today — ditched Twitch in favor of YouTube, citing the driving force behind that decision as Twitch undervaluing his services. This promptly inspired another top streamer, Sykkuno, to follow suit in 2022. In the midst of several streamers leaving Twitch in favor of joining the now-viable YouTube Gaming brand, it seems that Twitch has lost yet another big name to its competition.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO