The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. Here’s a look at what is next for the paper cash featuring the late queen: SWITCHING MONARCHS
The Independent

Crazy Frog, Playmobil and Pizza Express among strangest brand tributes to Queen

Some brands are getting laughed at for “ridiculous” tributes following Queen Elizabeth’s death, with Twitter users suggesting they don’t have to tweet at all.Many changes have already happened following the sad announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday (8 September) and many more are yet to come, with big events being cancelled across the UK this weekend, from Premier League matches to the National Television Awards. Twitter timelines have been full over the last couple of days with tributes to the late Queen from Royal Family members, celebrities, politicians and many members of the public. Lots of brands have also...
