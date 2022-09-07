Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin congratulates King Charles III on his ascension to the British throne: 'I wish your Majesty success'
"I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," Putin said in a letter sent from the Kremlin to the new monarch of the United Kingdom.
US says Russian prison officials interfering with Navalny’s communication to lawyer
The U.S. State Department released a statement on Friday expressing concern about the Russian government’s “interference” with the rights of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin. “The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian Government’s escalating, arbitrary interference with...
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. Here’s a look at what is next for the paper cash featuring the late queen: SWITCHING MONARCHS
U.K.・
Crazy Frog, Playmobil and Pizza Express among strangest brand tributes to Queen
Some brands are getting laughed at for “ridiculous” tributes following Queen Elizabeth’s death, with Twitter users suggesting they don’t have to tweet at all.Many changes have already happened following the sad announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday (8 September) and many more are yet to come, with big events being cancelled across the UK this weekend, from Premier League matches to the National Television Awards. Twitter timelines have been full over the last couple of days with tributes to the late Queen from Royal Family members, celebrities, politicians and many members of the public. Lots of brands have also...
Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian forces claim capture of key city as counter-offensive ‘takes Russian military by surprise’ – live
Ukraine officials claim Kupiansk now under their control; UK says counter-offensive has caught Russian military off guard
King Charles III greeted by crowds at Buckingham Palace after formal proclamation as sovereign – live
Charles publicly declared new monarch in series of proclamations after historic meeting of accession council
