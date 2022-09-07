Kelly Clarkson on Emotional 'American Idol' Anniversary, Welcoming Jennifer Hudson to Daytime TV (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson was so ‘angry’ that she wasn’t sure she would release her ‘divorce’ album
Kelly Clarkson has announced her forthcoming 2023 album, which she said was inspired by her recent divorce.After nearly seven years of marriage, the 40-year-old singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June of 2020. It was later finalised in August 2021. The pair share two children, River, eight, and Remington, six.Since the divorce, the 2002 American Idol winner has been candid about its emotional toll, admitting that it’s been the “hardest thing to navigate” in her life.Now, in a new interview with Variety, Clarkson has revealed that she’s used her emotional journey as inspiration for her upcoming album....
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
Popculture
Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Feuding Over Gwen Stefani's Children, But Is It True?
There are reports swirling that indicate Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over Gwen Stefani's children with the Bush frontman, and many fans are probably wondering if this is true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer have been running stories that suggest the two men are at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest is not so sure these rumors have any validity.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kelly Clarkson: My Divorce Was So Messy I Had to Quit The Voice!
Earlier this year, after months of messy legal wrangling, Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Yes, Kelly’s ex has a villainous-sounding name, and he’s fully lived up to it in recent months. The divorce settlement wasn’t ideal — Clarkson was forced to pay millions to Blackstock...
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
Miley Cyrus to join godmother Dolly Parton in upcoming NBC holiday movie Mountain Magic Christmas
Miley Cyrus has been cast in Dolly Parton's upcoming movie Mountain Magic Christmas. On Monday NBC revealed that the 29-year-old pop star will be joining her godmother, 76, on the small screen this holiday season. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas was first announced in May, and now has a full...
Kelly Clarkson Fans Demand Her Return To ‘The Voice’ After Feeling Her Absence In Promo
From seasons 14 to 21, Kelly Clarkson served as a coach for The Voice. September 19 marks the arrival of season 22 but it will commence without Clarkson. Her absence has already been felt in promotional videos on the show’s social media pages and fans do not like the prospect of saying goodbye.
EW.com
Jennifer Hudson on the challenges of 'simply being myself' on The Jennifer Hudson Show
She's performed on Broadway, on the big screen, recorded multiple records, competed on one of TV's biggest singing competitions, and then was a coach on another. Now, Jennifer Hudson is ready for a new chapter in her career. Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the recently crowned EGOT winner (Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga; a Best R&B and Best Musical Theater Album Grammy; Oscar for her supporting performance in 2006's Dreamgirls; Tony as a producer on the 2022 Best Musical winner A Strange Loop) takes the stage as host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, welcoming guests both celebrity and non, highlighting people with extraordinary stories, and — naturally — singing.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Sparks Gracie Lee Dating Rumors
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy is hinting at a comeback by posting his latest song. The country singer has remained relatively quiet since his arrest a few months back. Fans believe the singer may be back together with his ex-girlfriend due to the nature of the new track.
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Former Coach Nick Jonas Gave Camila Cabello Hilarious Advice About Blake Shelton
Former 'The Voice' coaches Nick Jonas and Shakira shared advice for newcomer Camila Cabello, who joins the competition in season 22.
20 Years After Kelly Clarkson’s ‘American Idol’ Win, Simon Cowell Will Present Her With a Star on the Walk of Fame
Kelly Clarkson was supposed to get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. But when COVID delayed those plans, the ceremony was pushed to this month, which brings a little serendipity to this moment: September 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Clarkson’s win on the very first edition of “American Idol.” Clarkson will be celebrating with close friends on Hollywood Blvd. as she receives the honor on Sept. 19. The global superstar has been surrounded by much of the same team for the entirety of her two-decade career — from her lawyer to her music director, Jason...
Kelly Clarkson Says It Was ‘Hard to Smile’ Amid Divorce and Pandemic (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson is gearing up for a new season of her daytime talk show!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the host, who opened up about how “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “American Idol” have impacted her life, and got some scoop on her new record.
AOL Corp
Jennifer Hudson Reflects on Being the Youngest EGOT Winner: ‘I’m Still Processing It’
Jennifer Hudson is the entertainment industry’s youngest ever EGOT winner, but she still has a hard time fully realizing it. In a clip of her upcoming interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings set to air Friday (Sept. 9), the multi-award winner reflected on securing the coveted accolade and how she celebrates the achievement in her day-to-day life.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
TIFF: Nat Wolff Joins Lucy Hale in Rom-Com ‘Which Brings Me to You’ (Exclusive)
Nat Wolff is set to star opposite Lucy Hale in upcoming romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You. The feature will reunite the Palo Alto, Paper Towns and The Kill Team actor with filmmaker Peter Hutchings (Can You Keep a Secret?, Then Came You), who directed their recent hit The Hating Game. Production is due to start in New York City and New Jersey on September 19th. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Edward Berger on Why It Was Important to Make a German-Language Version of 'All Quiet on the Western Front'Kit Harington Praises 'House of the Dragon' for Being "Its...
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Olivia Newton-John, Cher, Celine Dion, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga
Olivia Newton-John is being honored with a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, If Not For You. The record is available to purchase now. Cher‘s Twitter tribute to Queen Elizabeth II puzzled fans when she used a bull emoji — leading people to believe she called the late monarch a cow. Others believe Cher was honoring Elizabeth’s star sign, Taurus, because Cher was speaking highly of the royal.
