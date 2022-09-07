Experts with Sunbeam Family Services join News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor to discuss supporting children's mental wellbeing and when it's time to ask for help. For some children, especially after the last two years, challenges with mental health can mean having symptoms and risk behaviors that persist or are severe enough to meet criteria for diagnosed disorders, including anxiety, depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO