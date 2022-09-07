Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Sulphur Sonic Staff
The crew at a small town Sonic is making a big impact on local schools. The staff at a Sulphur Sonic are competing to become the top crew in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games. The team of carhops, cooks and managers that win the most games nationwide will win $50,000 to support local teachers.
news9.com
Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids
In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
news9.com
Building Brighter Futures: Children’s Mental Health, And What to Know
Experts with Sunbeam Family Services join News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor to discuss supporting children's mental wellbeing and when it's time to ask for help. For some children, especially after the last two years, challenges with mental health can mean having symptoms and risk behaviors that persist or are severe enough to meet criteria for diagnosed disorders, including anxiety, depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
news9.com
Green Country Family Desperate For Answers After Deadly Crash
A Green Country family wanted to know how a driver can cause a wreck that killed four people and not receive so much as a traffic ticket. So they called News On 6, in hopes of getting answers. Erwin and Janet Christensen found each other later in life. They were...
