Video: What did Ciryl Gane's win in Paris do for the UFC's heavyweight division?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
At UFC Fight Night 209 this past Saturday, Ciryl Gane took out Tai Tuivasa with a third-round knockout.

It was a huge win for the Frenchman in front of his home fans in Paris, and now he can make a claim to be back in the heavyweight title picture. Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) lost a title unification fight to heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou in January. But in France, he bounced back in a big way – including by showing some resilience after Tuivasa had him hurt.

So how should we sort out the heavyweight division in the UFC now that he’s back on track? He made the climb over Stipe Miocic to No. 2 behind Ngannou in the MMA Junkie rankings, so what’s next? We’re still waiting for Jon Jones’ debut in the weight class and the returns of Miocic and Ngannou.

Things are a little complicated, given the pecking order. So how should things shake out now?

That’s the question we asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Danny Segura, who discussed the topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their conversation in the video above, or check out this week’s full episode below.

