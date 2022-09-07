Read full article on original website
Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids
In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
LIFE Senior Services Introduces PACE Program To Help Seniors With Medical Care
TULSA, Okla. - More senior adults in Oklahoma will be able to stay in their homes thanks to a new program expansion at LIFE Senior Services. Eileen Bradshaw from LIFE Senior Services joined News On 6 to discuss the PACE program.
WATCH: 'Dying For Answers:' The Carina Saunders Investigation
Ten years after Carina Saunders' unsolved murder, the team from Oklahoma's Own News 9 tracks down potential suspects and possible witnesses, explores new theories in the case and asks the tough questions. Watch "Dying For Answers: The Carina Saunders Investigation."
Building Brighter Futures: Children’s Mental Health, And What to Know
Experts with Sunbeam Family Services join News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor to discuss supporting children's mental wellbeing and when it's time to ask for help. For some children, especially after the last two years, challenges with mental health can mean having symptoms and risk behaviors that persist or are severe enough to meet criteria for diagnosed disorders, including anxiety, depression, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Green Country Family Desperate For Answers After Deadly Crash
A Green Country family wanted to know how a driver can cause a wreck that killed four people and not receive so much as a traffic ticket. So they called News On 6, in hopes of getting answers. Erwin and Janet Christensen found each other later in life. They were...
