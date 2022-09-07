ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 4

Related
The List

Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akihito
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry Races to Join Royal Family at Ailing Queen’s Bedside

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are at or en route to Balmoral, after Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors said they were “concerned” for her health and are keeping her under medical supervision.The 96-year-old British monarch was evaluated Thursday morning, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement. The queen is at her Scottish summer residence where she “remains comfortable,” the statement added.Harry and Meghan Markle, who were already in the U.K....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Entertain#Crown Princess#Wedding#Japanese#The Imperial Family
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of Cambridge.Sources told RadarOnline.com, In early 2011, prior to William and Kate’s April wedding, Camilla couldn’t “let up in her quest to get rid of poor Kate.” At the time, the insider said Camilla “simply detests” Kate. “She’s tried every trick in the book and even enlisted other ill-wishing Royals to join her posse...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who is

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Royals
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California

She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus

It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
The List

When Does Prince Charles Officially Become King After Queen Elizabeth Dies?

It's no secret that the United Kingdom's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is a beloved ruler. According to the Independent, in 2015, a poll conducted found that she was considered to be the greatest monarch in British history. She has even become more popular than Queen Victoria I, her great-grandmother, who transformed the United Kingdom into an industrialized nation. Though she only beat her by 1% in the poll, it is clear her country adores her.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy