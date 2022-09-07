Read full article on original website
Princess Beatrice given important new role after death of the Queen
PRINCESS Beatrice has been given an important new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is now a Counsellor of State - meaning she can step in for King Charles when needed. Before Her Majesty's passing, Charles, William, Harry...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
This is the Queen’s favourite sandwich – and she’s been a fan for 91 years, according to her former royal chef
A FORMER royal chef has revealed the Queen's favourite sandwich - and she's been having it for more than nine decades. Her Majesty the Queen's love for afternoon tea has long been talked about by numerous former staff members of the Royal family, many of whom have also confirmed what the monarch likes to eat.
Prince Harry Races to Join Royal Family at Ailing Queen’s Bedside
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are at or en route to Balmoral, after Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors said they were “concerned” for her health and are keeping her under medical supervision.The 96-year-old British monarch was evaluated Thursday morning, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement. The queen is at her Scottish summer residence where she “remains comfortable,” the statement added.Harry and Meghan Markle, who were already in the U.K....
Meghan Markle said it didn't 'make any sense' that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement after Archie's nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour
The first episode of Meghan Markle's new Spotify series, "Archetypes," aired on Tuesday, featuring an interview with Serena Williams.
Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Who Survived the Crash Says He Was ‘Pleased for Himself’ by What He Learned Later
Find out what Princess Diana's bodyguard who survived the car crash in Paris intentionally did that he does not regret.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of Cambridge.Sources told RadarOnline.com, In early 2011, prior to William and Kate’s April wedding, Camilla couldn’t “let up in her quest to get rid of poor Kate.” At the time, the insider said Camilla “simply detests” Kate. “She’s tried every trick in the book and even enlisted other ill-wishing Royals to join her posse...
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who is
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Harry and Meghan head to Scotland as Charles, William and other immediate family go to Queen's bedside in Balmoral and cancel their WellChild Awards visit tonight
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have headed to Scotland amid reports of The Queen's worsening health. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been due to attend the Wellchild Awards in London this evening but it is confirmed they have cancelled their appearance. The prince was expected to make a...
Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California
She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus
It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
When Does Prince Charles Officially Become King After Queen Elizabeth Dies?
It's no secret that the United Kingdom's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is a beloved ruler. According to the Independent, in 2015, a poll conducted found that she was considered to be the greatest monarch in British history. She has even become more popular than Queen Victoria I, her great-grandmother, who transformed the United Kingdom into an industrialized nation. Though she only beat her by 1% in the poll, it is clear her country adores her.
U.K.・
