Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
KTUL
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
News On 6
Runners Across The OKC Metro Complete Eliza Fletchers 10-Mile Run
Runners from across the Oklahoma City metro hit trails and streets this morning to honor 34-year-old Memphis teacher and runner Eliza Fletcher. Investigators say she was kidnapped and killed while out for a jog. Running groups from around the metro held memorial runs at different locations Friday morning. One near...
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
News On 6
Traveling Exhibit At Tulsa Air & Space Museum Highlights Legacy Of The Tuskegee Airmen
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is hosting a special traveling exhibit highlighting heroes of World War II this week. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details on the interactive experience.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma City restaurant named one of ’50 Best New Restaurants in 2022′
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication. Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful...
News On 6
OKC Zoo Tiger Cubs Make Public Debut
The Oklahoma City Zoo's two newest residents were seen by the public for the first time Friday. Guests had the chance to see the 10-week-old Sumatran Tiger cubs Luna and Bob. As News 9's Colby Thelen found out, they didn't waste any time getting there.
Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid
In a fairly quick Tuesday meeting, the Moore City Council approved several contracts and added new City Staff. The post Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
“She cried over this”: Enid family struggles to get home internet access for school work
A digital divide is causing problems for one Enid family, who said their middle schooler got detention because she didn’t have home internet to finish her work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Edmond Retiree Brings Life To Quiet Retirement Community
Creekside Village was a quiet retirement village in Edmond where residents went about their day. Then two years ago Dianne moved in, and things have never been the same. Meet Mary Hammon, Ruth Linthicum, and Jan Byford, all in their 80s, and their new younger neighbor Diane Honeycutt, who brought life to the circle of friends.
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage
If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
405magazine.com
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
News On 6
Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City
A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars. The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic. As the Brown family left their house for the day, they...
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Comments / 0