Stillwater, OK

News On 6

Runners Across The OKC Metro Complete Eliza Fletchers 10-Mile Run

Runners from across the Oklahoma City metro hit trails and streets this morning to honor 34-year-old Memphis teacher and runner Eliza Fletcher. Investigators say she was kidnapped and killed while out for a jog. Running groups from around the metro held memorial runs at different locations Friday morning. One near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6

OKC Zoo Tiger Cubs Make Public Debut

The Oklahoma City Zoo's two newest residents were seen by the public for the first time Friday. Guests had the chance to see the 10-week-old Sumatran Tiger cubs Luna and Bob. As News 9's Colby Thelen found out, they didn't waste any time getting there.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News On 6

Edmond Retiree Brings Life To Quiet Retirement Community

Creekside Village was a quiet retirement village in Edmond where residents went about their day. Then two years ago Dianne moved in, and things have never been the same. Meet Mary Hammon, Ruth Linthicum, and Jan Byford, all in their 80s, and their new younger neighbor Diane Honeycutt, who brought life to the circle of friends.
EDMOND, OK
405magazine.com

Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City

A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars. The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic. As the Brown family left their house for the day, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

