An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
A foot inside of a shoe that was found floating in a hot spring earlier this week in Yellowstone National Park is believed to be connected to an individual's death on July 31, park officials said. A park employee made the discovery on Tuesday in the Abyss Pool, a hot...
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
A hiker at Grand Canyon National Park fell 200 feet off a ledge to his death, park authorities said. The hiker, a 44-year-old man whose name was not released, was near the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
The body of a hiker who vanished during a flash flood in Utah’s Zion National Park last week was found Monday, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, a group of sandstone cliffs in a southeast section of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
There’s a certain irony in watching a family of Yellowstone National Park tourists run from a huge, angry bull elk with a bright red sign in the foreground that warns “Stay Back: Keep 75 feet Away From Animals.” This family deliberately ignored that warning as they walked up and started bothering a bull elk, who nearly charged them.
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun...
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
On Sunday, Grand Canyon National Park rangers responded to a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail. At around 7:30 in the evening, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call regarding a hiker fatality roughly one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River. Once they arrived at the scene, they found Delphine Martinez, 59, of Window Rock, Arizona. According to the park’s release, Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip and was traveling along Thunder River Trail, which the Grand Canyon Conservancy described as a wilderness trail with “washouts and rockslides” that “require some route-finding skill.” The Conservancy also stated that the route is hot and dry in the summer.
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Effective: 2022-09-07 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
It seems like summer barely started but now bears are bulking up on berries in Grand Teton National Park. As seasons change from summer to fall many bears begin to enter at state of hyperphagia when they increase feeding to gain weight for the winter hibernation. Hawthorn berries and chokecherries...
According to officials in Yellowstone National Park, the park-wide fire danger has now increased to “very high,” per the National Park Service. So far, there have been three wildfires in the park this year, and all have been either put out or contained. Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
Grand Canyon National Park is warning visitors to prepare for "excessively hot days in the coming weeks," following a hiker's death over Labor Day weekend. The park said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez of Window Rock, Arizona, was on a multi-day backpacking trip, when she became disoriented and lost consciousness Sunday along Thunder River Trail, about a mile from where Tapeats Creek meets the Colorado River. The park said trip members tried to resuscitate her, without success.
