Columbus, OH

Ohio’s Columbus Zoo welcomes endangered baby giraffe

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio zoo says its latest birth marks an important step toward an endangered species’ survival.

According to WSYX-TV and WBNS-TV, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Tuesday that Masai giraffe Zuri, 12, welcomed a male calf on Aug. 31. The unnamed newborn’s father was Enzi, who was euthanized last year amid health struggles, the zoo said.

“The Columbus Zoo’s Animal Care team is providing time for Zuri to bond with her calf in the Giraffe Barn and a behind-the-scenes yard as the calf slowly begins to be introduced to other herd members,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. “The care team continues to observe Zuri and her newborn very closely via camera monitors and reports that Zuri is being a great mother. After many good attempts, the calf stood, took a few steps, and was nursing shortly after birth. The next day, the Animal Health and Animal Care teams completed a wellness exam on the calf and confirmed that the calf seems to be healthy and well-fed.”

The zoo went on to describe the calf as “fiercely cute,” with “a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes and long, wobbly legs that have already supported excited ‘zoomies,’” according to the post.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

