Beachwood, OH

Ohio Capital Journal

School taxes must be shared among districts, Ohio Supreme Court rules

Two Cleveland-area schools will be required to share taxes based on a decades-old agreement, despite the deal not being approved by the state board of education, according to a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court. Warrensville Heights City School District and Beachwood City School District had been tied in a legal dispute over years of […] The post School taxes must be shared among districts, Ohio Supreme Court rules appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
