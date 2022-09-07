Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
School taxes must be shared among districts, Ohio Supreme Court rules
Two Cleveland-area schools will be required to share taxes based on a decades-old agreement, despite the deal not being approved by the state board of education, according to a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court. Warrensville Heights City School District and Beachwood City School District had been tied in a legal dispute over years of […] The post School taxes must be shared among districts, Ohio Supreme Court rules appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio elections chief rules Jill Flagg Lanzinger can run for Court of Appeals seat
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ruled that Jill Flagg Lanzinger, a current Barberton Municipal Court judge, can appear on the November ballot as a candidate for an Ohio 9th District Court of Appeals judge seat. The Summit County Board of Elections sent the matter to LaRose to decide...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
FBI’s Most Dangerous Cities: Michigan Has 1, Neighboring State Has 5
Just before the Pandemic, the FBI compiled evidence, and numbers showing the 65 most dangerous cities in the United States. That 2019 data has now been released, and Michigan only has ONE city on the list, while neighboring states have multiple, including one that has FIVE cities on the list!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Second-largest rollercoaster in the world is shutting down after terrifying accident
The world’s second-tallest rollercoaster will close permanently following a decision by its owners, Cedar Point, to retire the Top Thrill Dragster ride.The attraction, which opened in 2003 as the world’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster ride, was closed in August last year following an incident which resulted in one woman being injured.Cedar Point said in an update on Tuesday that it was retiring the 430ft (128m) high rollercoaster after 19 park seasons and that it was working to “reimagine” the ride experience. The Sandusky, Ohio theme park did not say if the accident was behind the decision however. On 15...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
At least 8 Akron students sickened after eating cannabis gummies at Litchfield middle school
At least eight students at Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron ate cannabis-infused gummies Tuesday morning at the school, with one student transported by ambulance to a local hospital, Akron Public Schools said. All of the middle school students have since been released to their parents or guardians, the school district said. The students were experiencing varying degrees of nausea and lethargy after eating the gummies, the school district said in a statement. ...
Akron man arrested on 22nd birthday and charged in July traffic death of Salem man
A 22-year-old Akron man is in the county jail Friday after being charged in connection with a traffic crash in July that caused the death of a 53-year-old man. Gregory Drexler of Greencrest Terrace turned himself in to police at noon on Thursday, his 22nd birthday, and was formally charged with causing a July 15 crash at Massillon and East Waterloo Roads that led to the death of Charles Kisner Jr., 53, of Salem, Akron police said Friday. Kisner died July 16 at Summa Akron City Hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
Against critical race theory being taught in schools? Read this.
Spurred by the imaginary dangers of critical race theory (CRT), many Republican-led state legislatures have enacted laws restricting the way history can be taught in public schools. Nominally directed at “divisive” concepts, most of the bills effectively prohibit or penalize factual discussion of structural or pervasive racism in American history.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022: Here are the issues Ohio voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues, including abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes, and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
President Biden is in Columbus, Here’s How Traffic Will Affect You
President Joe Biden is in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing center in Licking County. And whenever the president visits, traffic headaches do, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black-owned business: Fairlawn-based doctor offers concierge, holistic approach to care
When Janell Sellers of Wadsworth was looking for medical care for herself and her son, she couldn’t find a medical practice that could get them in regularly and provide consistent pricing without insurance. Sellers, 38, lost her medical insurance several years ago after her husband died. She pays into a Christian-based health care-sharing organization. The plan helps for big things, but not visits to the doctor, she said. ...
Ohio shows signs of becoming swing state again for Democrats
Democrats are looking to make Ohio a swing state again this midterm cycle as poll numbers show the party has a chance of winning a key Senate race between Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance. Ohio has been a perennial swing state, and former President Obama won it...
Comments / 0