The world’s second-tallest rollercoaster will close permanently following a decision by its owners, Cedar Point, to retire the Top Thrill Dragster ride.The attraction, which opened in 2003 as the world’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster ride, was closed in August last year following an incident which resulted in one woman being injured.Cedar Point said in an update on Tuesday that it was retiring the 430ft (128m) high rollercoaster after 19 park seasons and that it was working to “reimagine” the ride experience. The Sandusky, Ohio theme park did not say if the accident was behind the decision however. On 15...

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO