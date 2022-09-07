Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Semi-truck driver wanted after hit and run in Kerman
KERMAN, Calif. — A semi-truck caught on camera ramming into the back of a car in Kerman and taking off has the other driver wanting answers. Vanessa Hernandez was on her way to work on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the driver of the semi seems to of ran out of patience and rammed into her vehicle.
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist killed, woman arrested after crash in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has died, and a woman has been arrested after a crash Wednesday night in Madera County. Madera CHP officers responded to Road 603, just east of Run Way, for reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. When officers arrived,...
3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Three people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Fresno.
AOL Corp
Madera woman arrested after alleged DUI crash kills Coarsegold Harley rider, CHP says
A 50-year-old Madera woman was arrested Wednesday after officers said she caused a fatal crash while drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving east on Road 603 east of Run Way in Madera County about 10:30 p.m. when she decided to turn around, CHP said in a news release.
Police in Madera investigating rollover accident
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported. Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
KMPH.com
Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
Power knocked out at Visalia shopping center after suspected DUI crash, police say
Police say the driver hit a fire hydrant and took out a large junction box. The crash left Packwood Creek Shopping Center in the dark.
L.A. Weekly
Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
21-year-old woman hit and killed by semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
A woman has died after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.
Father, son arrested on weapons charges in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Randy Tyler, 62, and Jimmy Cheatham, 19 were arrested for weapons charges after a search warrant was served at a home in Merced, according to Merced Police officers. Police say the two men are father and son. On Thursday night around 10:00 p.m., Police say they contacted Tyler near the 500 […]
Child remains hospitalized after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is searching for the person who opened fire on a vehicle in Tulare County on Friday, sending a man and three kids to the hospital.
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle in Tulare County, CHP says
One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash near Orosi.
KMPH.com
Update: Fork Fire burning in Madera County destroys 26 structures
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The Fork Fire burning in the North Fork area in Eastern Madera County is now 819 acres and 40% contained as of Friday night. According to CALFIRE, the fire has destroyed 26 structures and 13 outbuildings. No injuries have been reported. The fire broke out...
65 DUI arrests in Labor Day weekend enforcement in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was in full effect over the Labor Day weekend in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department took part in the campaign where additional officers were on patrol to take suspected impaired drivers off the road during the holiday weekend. According to police, 65 […]
KMPH.com
Latest on the Fork Fire burning in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The Fork Fire burning in the North Fork area in Eastern Madera County is now 819 acres and 20% contained as of Friday morning. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon causing immediate evacuation orders and warnings, which kept stacking up throughout the day. According to...
Lindsay to get separate firefighters and police officers for 1st time in decades
For decades, the small South Valley city of Lindsay has been one of three places in California where police officers are also firefighters. But now, that's about to change.
