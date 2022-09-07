ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

VIDEO: Semi-truck driver wanted after hit and run in Kerman

KERMAN, Calif. — A semi-truck caught on camera ramming into the back of a car in Kerman and taking off has the other driver wanting answers. Vanessa Hernandez was on her way to work on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the driver of the semi seems to of ran out of patience and rammed into her vehicle.
KERMAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police in Madera investigating rollover accident

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported.  Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

65 DUI arrests in Labor Day weekend enforcement in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was in full effect over the Labor Day weekend in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department took part in the campaign where additional officers were on patrol to take suspected impaired drivers off the road during the holiday weekend. According to police, 65 […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Latest on the Fork Fire burning in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The Fork Fire burning in the North Fork area in Eastern Madera County is now 819 acres and 20% contained as of Friday morning. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon causing immediate evacuation orders and warnings, which kept stacking up throughout the day. According to...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

