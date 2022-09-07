ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Zoo to implement new ticket policy as construction for massive parking garage begins

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You may need to plan ahead before your next trip to the Nashville Zoo as construction for a new massive parking garage begins.

The Nashville Zoo is starting construction on a new parking garage that will increase parking capacity by 62%. However, as construction begins, the zoo says they will lose half of their current parking spaces.

Source: Nashville Zoo

Beginning Monday, September 12, guests will be required to go online and get advanced time-entry tickets to prevent overcrowding.

Officials say the new ticket system manages the number of tickets sold per time slot, allowing guests to be able to park onsite and enjoy the zoo amid the construction.

Under the new policy, everyone, including infants and children, will need an admission ticket or member reservation to enter the Nashville Zoo.

When purchasing tickets online, guests will be asked to select a date and arrival time. The zoo says after selecting a date and arrival time, visitors will have a one-hour window to enter the zoo.

Tickets will only scan up to 15 minutes before arrival time for guests who come early. For example, if your ticket is for 10:15 am, you can enter from 10:00 to 11:15 am.

Zoo officials say the new two-floor garage will feature covered parking on the first floor and open parking on the second floor. Construction for the new parking garage is expected to last until at least Spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

