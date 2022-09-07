Read full article on original website
Sasco River Center is acquired
Sasco River Center, a multidisciplinary child development center with three locations in Fairfield County, has been acquired by ARC Health, a mental health specialty services organization headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Sasco River Center offers a range of diagnostic and therapy services for...
THE ARC WELCOMES BOARD MEMBER
Austin Harris of White Plains has joined The Arc Westchester Board of Directors and was elected to a three-year term. Harris has spent nearly 30 years working in the architectural field and is the founder of AHA Architecture LLC. Previously, he worked at several internationally known architectural firms. His focus in architecture has been mostly…
SoundWaters sets sail on new educational program with $100K EPA grant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is providing a $100,000 grant to SoundWaters Inc. of Stamford, which will be used to provide students from disadvantaged backgrounds, along with their family members, with the opportunity to participate in research projects conducted from aboard the SoundWaters, the organization’s 80-foot sailing schooner.
September means business at Old Salem Farm
For seven years beginning in 2013, the American Gold Cup, a prestigious show jumping competition, brought thousands of visitors to Old Salem Farm in North Salem, along with food, retail, auto and real estate vendors, and millions to the local economy. The cup moved on and so has Old Salem...
Poughkeepsie school district drops plan to purchase church
The Poughkeepsie City School District has cancelled its plan to buy Changepoint Church for $1.8 million and transform it into office space and a student activities venue. According to Mid-Hudson News, the school district raised the plan in June. In withdrawing the plan, the school district cited the financial commitment that would be needed to meet the State Department of Education requirements and the costs of the conversions necessary to transform the space.
Kevin Gallagher named principal at Casey Quirk
Casey Quirk, a Deloitte company that offers asset management strategy consulting, has promoted Kevin Gallagher as a principal. Gallagher, who was formerly a senior manager, has spent nearly 10 years at Casey Quirk providing strategic advice to clients in the U.S., European, Asian and Australian investment management industries. Before joining the company, which has offices in Stamford and Manhattan, Gallagher was a business analyst at Bell Green.
Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle sells for $10.4M
Hemlock Castle, a 100-year-old historic mansion in Greenwich, has sold at a discounted price of $10.4 million. The property was listed in April for $11.8 million. According to a Mansion Global report, the buyer acquired the property in an all-cash transaction. Located on a 4.18-acre property at 17 Hemlock Drive,...
Norwalk gives green light for Wegmans
Norwalk’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the application to open Connecticut’s first Wegmans supermarket. The planned 91,000-square-foot store at 47 Richards Ave. was initially announced in March. The store will feature a two-story parking garage, is planned for the current 100,000-square-foot site of MBI’s Norwalk offices, which will relocate to the Merritt 7 complex n Norwalk.
A new business lending library, courtesy WEDC and Lillian Vernon
The Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) in White Plains celebrates a quarter-century of helping women and minority entrepreneurs get a leg up with a Sept. 15 gala that honors the woman who helped make it all happen – founding CEO Anne M. Janiak. But that’s not all the nonprofit’s been up to. Recently, it launched the Lillian Vernon Business Lending Library for small business owners, thanks to a donation of books by David Hochberg, the younger son of Vernon, the dynamo behind the eponymous mail-order, now online, catalog. (How fitting that her library should wind up in an organization that helps women entrepreneurs. When Vernon took her business – founded in 1951 and incorporated in 1965 – public in 1987, she became the first woman to establish a company publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange.)
Darien’s Geary Gallery takes a distinctive approach to the business of art
Since 1984, Geary Gallery has been showcasing the works of local artists from its location on the Boston Post Road in Darien. It is owned by the husband-and-wife team Tom and Anne Geary, who came to this line of business in an unlikely way — they were collaborating with Anne’s brothers in Florida, who were experimenting with opening 10,000-square-foot craft stores.
Norwalk retail property sells for $2.75M
The Norwalk-based retail strip center at 588 Main Ave. was sold for $2.75 million. The 5,732-square-foot property is leased to a pair of tenants, Mattress Firm and Subway. “This purchase was a 1031 Exchange for the buyer, and they were able to acquire a great asset in an excellent location,” said Brett A. Sherman of Angel Commercial, who represented the seller, JA Real Property Corp. Inc., whose principal owned the property for 37 years.
Mixed-use development planned for Bridgeport’s Steelepointe Harbor
What’s going to happen with the Bass Pro Shop, Chipotle and Starbucks, along with the 220-slip Bridgeport Harbor Marina and the 48,000-square-foot Lighthouse Building?
Not for women (entrepreneurs) only
Anne M. Janiak has always been interested in issues affecting women. “I remember in the late ’60s hearing about ‘The Feminine Mystique,’ and it made so much sense to me,” she says, referring to Betty Friedan’s seminal 1963 book about unfulfilled 1950s housewives that helped spark the second wave of feminism in the United States (1960-’80s). Moving to Scarsdale from Chicago, where her husband had attended The University of Chicago Law School, Janiak joined a consciousness-raising group.
Lawrence Hospital is rebranded as NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester
NewYork-Presbyterian has changed the name of Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, the health care provider announced today. It is now renamed NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. The 291-bed acute care hospital provides emergency care to approximately 45,000 individuals annually and nearly 2,000 babies are delivered there each year, according to NewYork-Presbyterian. “With our new...
Construction giant Turner to teach in Westchester ‘how it’s done’
An icon of the construction industry that reports having a staff of 10,000 employees and completing $12 billion of construction on 1,500 projects each year is joining with Westchester County’s Office of Economic Development and SUNY Westchester Community College (WCC) to bring its Turner School of Construction Management to Westchester.
Wet-n-Wild cosmetics heirs battle over Acker estate
If there is one thing that the heirs to the Stanley Acker Wet-n-Wild cosmetics fortune can agree on, it’s that they are embroiled in irksome lawsuits. The latest litigation is an adversarial proceeding filed Sept. 1 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains by David and Karen Acker against their brother Mark Acker, by which they seek to block him from using bankruptcy to cancel a nearly $1 million court judgment.
New commercial team leader at Savings Bank of Danbury
The Savings Bank of Danbury has named Chad Stewart as first vice president and commercial team leader for the Southern Connecticut region. In his new job, Stewart will be based at the bank’s Norwalk branch and will lead a team of commercial lenders dedicated to building the deposit and loan portfolio for the Stamford and Norwalk area.
AG Tong launches probe of hiring at Greenwich schools
Attorney General William Tong has invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate possible hiring discrimination after a video surfaced that featured a Greenwich public school official claiming he would not hire Catholics, conservatives, older applicants and those who don’t share his progressive political views. Earlier this week, the...
Amore Pizzeria opens second location in Katonah
Armonk’s Amore Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has opened a second location in Katonah. The new eatery at 22 Edgemont Road offers indoor and porch dining while continuing Amore’s tradition of Bronx-style brick oven pizza – and its menus also includes salads, pasta, wraps and paninis, and gelato.
Greenwich assistant principal put on leave for advocating discrimination in hiring
The Greenwich public school system has been thrust into the national spotlight following the release of a viral video with an assistant principal espousing discriminatory hiring practices. According to a WTNH.com report, the investigative group Project Veritas released an undercover video showing Cos Cob Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland...
