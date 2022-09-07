Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Philippines' Marcos touts $14 billion investment pledges from 'fruitful' overseas trip
MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr has touted his first overseas trip as a success that secured investment pledges of $14 billion, as the son of the country's late ruler eyes economic gains to get his presidency off to a strong start.
Philippines asks ICC not to resume drug war probe
The Philippines on Thursday called on the International Criminal Court not to resume its investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war, insisting the tribunal has no jurisdiction. Last year, the ICC authorised a full investigation into the drug war, saying it appeared to be an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.
Japan, US, Philippines to step up maritime security ties
TOKYO (AP) — An American diplomat in Tokyo on Tuesday criticized China’s “increasingly hostile maritime actions” as a threat to the safety of waterways in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific, as the United States seeks to strengthen security cooperation with allies Japan and the Philippines. U.S. Deputy Chief...
Philippine, Indonesia talks on pandemic recovery challenges
BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. affirmed deepening economic and security ties with Indonesia on Monday during the first overseas trip of his presidency, while expressing concern about the persistent difficulties Southeast Asian nations have faced after pandemic. Indonesia is the region’s largest economy and a...
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
travelnoire.com
The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico
The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
India accuses China of ‘militarisation of the Taiwan Strait’ as row over navy vessel grows
India has accused China of “militarisation of the Taiwan Strait”, in an escalating war of words triggered by a Chinese military ship docking in a controversial Sri Lankan port. The accusation, referenced in a statement by the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka on Sunday, is reportedly the...
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
Mexico's President Mocks U.S. Travel Warning With Video of NYC Robbery
"The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico," the State Department said in its advisory.
China's Zero-COVID Rules Stop Citizens From Evacuating During Earthquake
At least 65 were killed when the magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, state media said.
Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Taiwan representative will attend Abe state funeral -foreign ministry
TAIPEI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A representative from Taiwan will attend the state funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, but the government is still discussing whom to send, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
BBC
Marshall Islands: Chinese pair plotted 'mini-state' in Pacific nation
A Chinese couple plotted to set up a mini-state on the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, bribing MPs and officials along the way, US prosecutors say. The man and woman tried to persuade lawmakers to set up a "Semi-Autonomous Region" (SAR) on a remote atoll. Such a zone would have...
DIY Photography
Nigeria becomes first country to ban white models in advertisements
Nigeria’s advertising regulator has announced a ban on using foreign talent in television advertisements. The first-of-its-kind move means that foreign models and voice-over artists will be completely banned. The measure will take effect from October 2022 and is expected to boost work available for home-grown talent. Up until now,...
Time Out Global
Travel to Japan could soon become just a little bit easier
It feels like we’ve been waiting for Japan to open for a long, long time. After two years of being completely banned, toravellers are finally being allowed back into the country – albeit with a lot of restrictions. The country reopened in April to some overseas residents, business...
CNBC
Indian and Chinese troops disengage from western Himalayan area
Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, both sides said, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties. The disengagement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra...
Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique
BELA-BELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctively spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. Four cheetahs captured at reserves in South Africa have been flown to Mozambique this week after being...
US News and World Report
Australia Says Its Navy Can Resume Visits to Solomon Islands
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia said Tuesday its navy ships have been given clearance to resume visits to the Solomon Islands, which had last week announced a temporary block on all military vessels during a review of its approval processes. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed to reporters...
travelnoire.com
Taiwan Will Resume Visa-Free Travel From Over 60 Countries Starting On September 12th
Visa-free entry to Taiwan will resume starting on September 12th. Over 60 countries, including the US, will be able to visit Taiwan as long as a three-day quarantine period is adhered to. On August 10th, Taiwan dropped its PCR testing requirements. There are currently no other entry requirements for travelers...
