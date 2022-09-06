ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, MI

The Oakland Press

California woman accused of attempting meet-up with Novi teen enters plea

A San Francisco woman accused of traveling to Michigan in hopes of getting together with a 15-year-old Novi boy she met online has pleaded to one charge and had another charge dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Stephanie Sin, 33, has been in the Oakland County Jail since her arrest...
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Michigan Teen Arrested and Charged for Fatally Shooting His Mother and Her Boyfriend

This past Labor Day weekend, a 19-year-old teenager shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend in Michigan. The teen has been arrested and placed on a $1 million bond. According to M Live, the suspected killer, Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed the names and ages of the victims; Burgen’s mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.
HARPER WOODS, MI
The Oakland Press

Psych evaluation ordered for man accused of killing his baby

A man accused of beating his toddler to death in a Farmington Hills motel room will undergo psychiatric evaluation for competency and criminal responsibility, as ordered by a judge. Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32, is charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of his son,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Man enters plea for crash that killed former U of D administrator

A Florida man charged with homicide for a traffic crash that killed an elderly woman has opted out of trial. Harris Howard, 29, pleaded no contest earlier this month to a second-degree murder charge in connection with the Feb. 14, 2020 death of Mary Lackamp, 89, of Berkley. He entered his plea a week before his trial was scheduled to start in Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge Cheryl Matthews.
BERKLEY, MI
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’

DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man faces felony for theft of tequila at Como’s in Ferndale

An Oak Park man had a hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Thursday, where he is charged with stealing tequila from a storage room at Como’s restaurant. Joshua Blair, 22, remains in Oakland County Jail on $1,010 cash bond on a felony charge of larceny in a building.
FERNDALE, MI

