Video Games

TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

New PlayStation 5 "CFI-1200" Console Releases

Amidst news of price increases for the PlayStation 5 due to global inflation, Sony has now released a new model of its flagship gaming console in Australia. The new “CFI-1200” Sony PlayStation 5 being sold in Australia is identical to models currently available in terms of specifications and appearance, but interestingly weighs less.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony

A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Austin Evans
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
Distractify

The PS5 Has Been Upgraded Since Launch — Here's What's Different

Though it was released in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 is still incredibly hard for many players to find, leaving them paying ridiculous scalper prices, signing up for different retailers' premium subscriptions to get early access, or simply without the current generation console. The console has also already faced a...
BUSINESS
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions

Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

Sony Hikes PS5 Prices In Some Markets, US Consumers Spared

Sony's PlayStation 5 is already notoriously difficult to find, and on Thursday the popular console's manufacturer said that it will also become more expensive for gamers in many parts of the world. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has recommended raising the console's retail price in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, China,...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy

The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
SPY

We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams

Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99    What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
ELECTRONICS

