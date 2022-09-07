Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...

