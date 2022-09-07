Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/13 – Diane Sue Haines
Diane Sue Haines, age 66 of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Diane was born on June 17, 1956, in Flora, the daughter of Walt and Doloris (Tackitt) Brewer. She was united in marriage to Jim Haines and they shared 13 years of marriage and later divorced. To this union, two daughters were born, Angie Gray and husband Tony of Iuka, and Jennie Haines of MO.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bobcats Blowout Breese, SC Falls At Neoga, Rockets Dominate Rome — Jr High Baseball
Franklin Park improved to 15-3 with an 11-3 win on the road at Breese. The Bobcats scored 5 times in the opening inning and 4 more in the 4th to pull away. Landen Maxey was 3-4 with a double, 2 runs and 3 RBI. He was also the winning pitcher going 6 innings allowing just 5 hits and 3 runs, none of them were earned, with 7 strikeouts. Landon Tennyson needed just 7 pitches to get the last 3 outs. Also at the plate, Salem got RBI from Keytin Grawe, Avery Gullion, Evan Barnes, Jaret Gibson and Silas Lux. Payton Gullion singled and scored twice, Kyler King had 2 hits and 2 runs and Scout Puricelli singled. The Bobcats will finish up their week of games today when they host Wesclin.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/13 – Joe Tate
Joe Tate, age 78 of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. Joe was born on February 17, 1944, in Marion County the son of Ora and Bernice (Moyer) Tate. He married Sharon J. (Lusch) Tate on December 31, 1970, in Kell and she preceded him in death on February 23, 2014.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/09 – Pama Jane Boone
Pama Jane Boone, 67, of Kinmundy passed away at 8:22 am, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Salem Township Hospital in Salem. Pama was born on February 20, 1955 in California, the daughter of Walter and Betty (Ropp) Thompson. She married Daniel K. Boone, on March 9, 1973, in Brownstown, Illinois and they shared 46 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 8, 2019. Mrs. Boone worked as a CNA early in her career and worked at Fedders in Effingham for many years. Pama loved sewing, quilting, cross-stich, and needlework. She loved her family dearly and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
southernillinoisnow.com
2020 09/12 – Melvin E. Lange
Melvin E. Lange, 79, of Centralia, passed away at home with family by his side on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Mr. Lange was born on February 7, 1943, to the late Fred and Leona (Lueking) Lange. He married Earlene (Twenhafel) Lange on June 6th, 1964, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 37-year-old Blake Benden of Hester Street in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 61-year-old Centralia man, Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Salem Police arrested...
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
KFVS12
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days will be held at a different location this year. The event is normally held on the the John A. Logan College campus, but because of a construction project, it has been moved to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
northcountynews.org
Lots of local events to be held Saturday
This Saturday, Sept. 10 will be an extremely busy day in Randolph County with lots of event opportunities for everyone. Those wanting to see something fun and unusual in Red Bud should stop by IGA between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. In addition to...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
Effingham Community Schools wear yellow in memory of fallen classmate
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Students in one school district are wearing yellow today in memory of a fallen classmate. In a Facebook post, Effingham Community Schools encourage all students and staff to wear yellow to school on Wednesday, September 7th to show support for the family and friends of Keaton Gabel. Family and friends have […]
lutheranmuseum.com
200 Years for a Buck
As we proceed through the year 2022, I find it difficult to ignore a birthday that occurred in 1822. Since that year was well before the Gesellschaft arrived in Perry County, such a birth had to take place back in the German homeland. I discovered such a story for today’s post.
agupdate.com
Community goes through revival after population decline
BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move. Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat. “It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
