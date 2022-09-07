Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season
Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season. Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans...
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
In Style
Gigi Hadid's Expertly Layered Look Mastered Barbiecore in the Chicest Way
While plenty of stars stepped out to support Gigi Hadid's latest business venture in New York City on Tuesday evening (see: supportive sister Bella Hadid and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski), all eyes were on the woman of the hour as she headed into the event — and in true Gigi fashion, her outfit definitely delivered.
Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
Nat Wolff Recalls “Horrible” Experience Watching Co-Star Cara Delevingne Deal With Paparazzi
Watch: Nat and Alex Wolff Dish on Cara Delevingne's Beatboxing Skills. Nat Wolff is opening up about a traumatic time. In an interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Fault in Our Stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff chatted about their previous experience with paparazzi. For Nat, he recalled having a particularly terrible time while filming Paper Towns with Cara Delevingne.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Kim Kardashian Recalls How Kanye West Helped Her Gain a "Different Level of Respect"
Watch: Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify. Kim Kardashian has been famous for well over a decade. But in a conversation for Interview's recent cover story, editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked the Kardashians star when she knew she had "really arrived in high society." Her answer involved looking back at her time with Kanye West.
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town
Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
How Elton John Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto Concert After Her Death
Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. Elton John paid a tearjerking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through song. Hours after Her Majesty died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the British singer took the stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 8. Elton addressed the crowd saying, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Step Out in Public for First Time Since the Queen's Death
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. King Charles is already embracing his new role as a leader of the United Kingdom. One day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Charles joined his wife Camilla for their first public outing as King and Queen Consort.
Jenna Bush Hager's Interview With Duchess Camilla Canceled Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Health Concern
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Wants Camilla to Be Queen Consort. Amid concerns surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's health, members of the royal family are traveling to be by her side. Just moments after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors have advised the British monarch, 96, to remain under medical supervision, Today...
Coco Austin Is an "Emotional Wreck" During Daughter Chanel’s First Day of School
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. The first day of school can be tough—for parents, too. Coco Austin gave a glimpse into how she felt after dropping off her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel at her first day of first grade. In a...
The Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is About to Unfold
Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. A storm is brewing in Bachelor Nation. Clouds began forming on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette as both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had underwhelming fantasy suite experiences, but before lightening got the chance to strike, fans were hit with a cliffhanger ending that won't be resolved until next week's finale.
The Precious Way Julia Roberts Honored Her 3 Children With Red Carpet Gown
Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. Julia Roberts is a mom before she's a movie star. The iconic actress gave a special shoutout to her children as she walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London. On Sept. 7, Julia arrived...
Helen Mirren Remembers Queen Elizabeth II 15 Years After Winning Oscar for Portraying Late Monarch
Watch: 8 Stars Who've Played Queen Elizabeth II on Screen. Helen Mirren is paying tribute to the monarch who she once played on screen. The actress, who won an Oscar for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen, shared a few words of mourning following Her Majesty's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Jennifer Coolidge Gives an Ominous Home Tour in The Watcher Teaser
Watch: Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify. Imagine you find your dream home in the perfect neighborhood—but there's a catch. In the upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) find themselves in this exact situation when they're shown the house at 657 Boulevard. It's situated in the dreamy area of Westfield, New Jersey and has all the amenities one could hope for, and all for the price of $3.2 million.
Every Single Time Zendaya Shut Down the Red Carpet With Her Iconic Fashion
Watch: Necessary Realness: "Euphoria" Hasn't Stopped DELIVERING. Without a doubt, Zendaya's name has become synonymous with fabulous fashion. There's no denying that if the Euphoria actress is expected to walk the red carpet, she's the star everyone is waiting for. She's well-aware of it, too. Not only does she typically arrive fashionably late to events for a dramatic effect, but she always strikes powerful poses in front of the flashing cameras.
