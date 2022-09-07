ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
Nat Wolff Recalls “Horrible” Experience Watching Co-Star Cara Delevingne Deal With Paparazzi

Watch: Nat and Alex Wolff Dish on Cara Delevingne's Beatboxing Skills. Nat Wolff is opening up about a traumatic time. In an interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Fault in Our Stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff chatted about their previous experience with paparazzi. For Nat, he recalled having a particularly terrible time while filming Paper Towns with Cara Delevingne.
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
E! News

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer

Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
shefinds

Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid's NYC Look Takes The Cake!

Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
E! News

How Elton John Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto Concert After Her Death

Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. Elton John paid a tearjerking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through song. Hours after Her Majesty died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the British singer took the stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 8. Elton addressed the crowd saying, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."
E! News

The Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is About to Unfold

Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. A storm is brewing in Bachelor Nation. Clouds began forming on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette as both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had underwhelming fantasy suite experiences, but before lightening got the chance to strike, fans were hit with a cliffhanger ending that won't be resolved until next week's finale.
E! News

Jennifer Coolidge Gives an Ominous Home Tour in The Watcher Teaser

Watch: Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify. Imagine you find your dream home in the perfect neighborhood—but there's a catch. In the upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) find themselves in this exact situation when they're shown the house at 657 Boulevard. It's situated in the dreamy area of Westfield, New Jersey and has all the amenities one could hope for, and all for the price of $3.2 million.
E! News

Every Single Time Zendaya Shut Down the Red Carpet With Her Iconic Fashion

Watch: Necessary Realness: "Euphoria" Hasn't Stopped DELIVERING. Without a doubt, Zendaya's name has become synonymous with fabulous fashion. There's no denying that if the Euphoria actress is expected to walk the red carpet, she's the star everyone is waiting for. She's well-aware of it, too. Not only does she typically arrive fashionably late to events for a dramatic effect, but she always strikes powerful poses in front of the flashing cameras.
E! News

E! News

