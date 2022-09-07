Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions and Zero-Knowledge Technology
Layer 2 (L2) Scalability solutions add new protocols to an existing blockchain. They employ the basic protocol as a foundation for additional layers of decentralized security. Taking transactions off the main chain can reduce costs while speeds are improved. Zero-knowledge (ZKP) technology allows developers to scale their dapps (via faster transactions and lower costs) while inheriting the security of the main blockchain. With these features, teams may develop dApps that are as feature-rich as traditional platforms while maintaining the benefits of decentralization.
investing.com
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major 'Merge' upgrade
(Reuters) -Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. Here's what you need to know about the "Merge" as the shift is known.
blockchain.news
BNB Chain Launches Zero-Knowledge Proof Scaling Tech
BNB Chain has launched a zero-knowledge proof scaling technology, zkBNB. According to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the zero-knowledge proof is an option for long-term solutions for decentralised blockchain scalability. The zero-knowledge proofs utilise mathematical proofs to allow the verification of specific data without the requirement to reveal the details. BNB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin is Taking a Different Approach to Finance that Might Cause a Drastic Fall in the Value of Ripple and Internet Computer
In any business strategy, active participation is essential for success. The majority of cryptocurrency platforms, however, fall short when it comes to user engagement. Cryptocurrency platforms such as Ripple (XRP) and Internet Computer (ICP) have managed to build a community of users but they both lack one thing in general, and that is a genuine connection between their users. The chances of a cryptocurrency platform is secure, efficient, and profitable, increase when it shares its inner workings with the community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest cryptocurrency in town, has fully capitalized on this by providing its users limitless growth opportunities while actively engaging them both with business-oriented and entertaining content.
cryptopotato.com
Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs for Excelling at Usage of Digital Technology
This is the first use of NFT by the Cabinet Secretariat East Asian island country. The Japanese government is handing out non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a supplementary award to local authorities that excelled in utilizing digital technology to solve local issues as well as fostering the digital economy. A total...
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
bitcoinist.com
Algorand Added Trustless Cross-Chain Crypto Communication And Other Enhancements After A New Upgrade
Algorand has undergone an upgrade which places its Layer 1 protocol as one of the fastest in crypto. Proof of stake network Algorand’s upgrade involved making changes in the network’s mainnet transaction capacity. After the upgrade, the transaction capacity has shot up to 6,000 transactions per second (tps).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Major Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Makes Cosmic Leap As Metaverse Tokens ApeCoin, Flow, and Axie Infinity Rally
Ethereum (ETH)-competitor Cosmos (ATOM) is surging as the crypto markets spark a comeback led by the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) and a handful of metaverse tokens. Cosmos, which is a layer-1 blockchain, rose from a seven-day low of $11.67 on September 6th to $16.54, a staggering 41.7% increase. ATOM...
investing.com
Stack Launches App for NFT & Crypto Generation to Start Trading At As Early As 13
Mobile software company Stack has launched “the first crypto education and trading app for teens and their parents.” Using the app, crypto-curious adolescents will be able to learn how to trade and HODL crypto, as well as try their hand at genuine crypto trading. Stack’s CEO Will Rush...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum and Hedera – Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millions
Crypto experts are constantly pointing to how decentralized finance represents a paradigm shift in global financial systems. Decentralized finance represents a method of creating open, transparent, and trustless financial apps. Ethereum (ETH) and Hedera (HBAR), in particular, are at the forefront of the DeFi movement. Ethereum has a large developer,...
bitcoinist.com
Gaming Crypto Projects to Watch Out For- Metamortals, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity
The gaming industry: one of the biggest entertainment industries has scheduled a meeting with cryptocurrencies, and I must say that the pair is a force to reckon with. The use-cases of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have extended their reach into the gaming industry, and the collaboration has been nothing short of a success., Blockchain-based games have quickly caught on, and in the past couple of months, the sector has received an increasing number of interested parties.
Lisk Events At Berlin Blockchain Week
If you want to learn more about blockchain, or you would like to network with other Web3 enthusiasts, then the Berlin Blockchain Week from September 12th to the 18th is the place for you!. Berlin Blockchain Week is hosted throughout the city of Berlin as a community driven initiative, gathering...
cryptonewsz.com
Dubai to be the Web3 & Metaverse Capital of the World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was building the Metaverse.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Becomes a Top Holding for $BNB Whales as Vasil Hard Fork Approaches
Cardano ($ADA) has regained its position as one of the top 10 holdings of whales on the BNB Chain (which was formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain) as investors are betting on the cryptocurrency ahead of its highly anticipated Vasil hard fork. According to a tweet shared by whale...
bitcoinist.com
Asia’s No. 1 Blockchain Hub Could Be The Philippines, Telco CEO Says
Almost 70 million people around the world use blockchain wallets, and the average daily trade volume for cryptocurrencies has soared to more than $130 billion. Cryptocurrency will have a significant impact in the Philippines, as the country’s stock exchange considers integrating digital assets to its trading platform. Donald Lim,...
u.today
Cardano Coming to World's Biggest DApp Store
Lithuania-based service DappRadar has announced support for Cardano, a popular proof-of-stake blockchain. The world’s biggest DApp store has urged developers who are working on Cardano to submit their contracts. In December, DappRadar announced its native ERC-20 token called RADAR which was created to reward the existing community. Ten percent...
zycrypto.com
Guffawli Rages On With Its Innovative Take on Redefining the Crypto Industry
Blockchain technology is gaining popularity daily, and many people utilise its adaptability. What began as a substitute for fiat money has gained worldwide recognition as it is being used in various sectors for payments. The original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has been modified and developed by crypto enthusiasts who want to spread the use of digital currencies. Although it continues to be one of the most highly prized cryptocurrencies, there are some problems with Bitcoin. Owing to this fact, cryptocurrency platforms such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Guffawli (GUFF) have brought solutions to advance the wide use of cryptocurrency better.
Bellatrix Upgrade, Explained — Ethereum Merge Begins
The Ethereum blockchain’s big merge has officially begun, and it starts with the Bellatrix upgrade. Here's what we know about the upgrade. What is the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum? This upgrade marks the official start of the Ethereum merge, a process that shifts the blockchain to a fully proof-of-stake protocol.
INTERVIEW: BNB Chain's Gwendolyn Regina On The Place Of Newly Launched BAB Soulbound Tokens In Web3 Ecosystem
In May 2022, the concept of the soul was addressed in Web3. These tokens are meant to be unique and non-transferable, specific to the user who minted them. Although they have no intrinsic value in resale, they are poised to change the way Web3 works. A triad of tech visionaries...
Comments / 0