Technology

Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions and Zero-Knowledge Technology

Layer 2 (L2) Scalability solutions add new protocols to an existing blockchain. They employ the basic protocol as a foundation for additional layers of decentralized security. Taking transactions off the main chain can reduce costs while speeds are improved. Zero-knowledge (ZKP) technology allows developers to scale their dapps (via faster transactions and lower costs) while inheriting the security of the main blockchain. With these features, teams may develop dApps that are as feature-rich as traditional platforms while maintaining the benefits of decentralization.
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major 'Merge' upgrade

(Reuters) -Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. Here's what you need to know about the "Merge" as the shift is known.
BNB Chain Launches Zero-Knowledge Proof Scaling Tech

BNB Chain has launched a zero-knowledge proof scaling technology, zkBNB. According to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the zero-knowledge proof is an option for long-term solutions for decentralised blockchain scalability. The zero-knowledge proofs utilise mathematical proofs to allow the verification of specific data without the requirement to reveal the details. BNB...
Big Eyes Coin is Taking a Different Approach to Finance that Might Cause a Drastic Fall in the Value of Ripple and Internet Computer

In any business strategy, active participation is essential for success. The majority of cryptocurrency platforms, however, fall short when it comes to user engagement. Cryptocurrency platforms such as Ripple (XRP) and Internet Computer (ICP) have managed to build a community of users but they both lack one thing in general, and that is a genuine connection between their users. The chances of a cryptocurrency platform is secure, efficient, and profitable, increase when it shares its inner workings with the community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest cryptocurrency in town, has fully capitalized on this by providing its users limitless growth opportunities while actively engaging them both with business-oriented and entertaining content.
Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs for Excelling at Usage of Digital Technology

This is the first use of NFT by the Cabinet Secretariat East Asian island country. The Japanese government is handing out non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a supplementary award to local authorities that excelled in utilizing digital technology to solve local issues as well as fostering the digital economy. A total...
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum and Hedera – Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millions

Crypto experts are constantly pointing to how decentralized finance represents a paradigm shift in global financial systems. Decentralized finance represents a method of creating open, transparent, and trustless financial apps. Ethereum (ETH) and Hedera (HBAR), in particular, are at the forefront of the DeFi movement. Ethereum has a large developer,...
Gaming Crypto Projects to Watch Out For- Metamortals, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity

The gaming industry: one of the biggest entertainment industries has scheduled a meeting with cryptocurrencies, and I must say that the pair is a force to reckon with. The use-cases of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have extended their reach into the gaming industry, and the collaboration has been nothing short of a success., Blockchain-based games have quickly caught on, and in the past couple of months, the sector has received an increasing number of interested parties.
Lisk Events At Berlin Blockchain Week

If you want to learn more about blockchain, or you would like to network with other Web3 enthusiasts, then the Berlin Blockchain Week from September 12th to the 18th is the place for you!. Berlin Blockchain Week is hosted throughout the city of Berlin as a community driven initiative, gathering...
Dubai to be the Web3 & Metaverse Capital of the World

The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was building the Metaverse.
Asia’s No. 1 Blockchain Hub Could Be The Philippines, Telco CEO Says

Almost 70 million people around the world use blockchain wallets, and the average daily trade volume for cryptocurrencies has soared to more than $130 billion. Cryptocurrency will have a significant impact in the Philippines, as the country’s stock exchange considers integrating digital assets to its trading platform. Donald Lim,...
Cardano Coming to World's Biggest DApp Store

Lithuania-based service DappRadar has announced support for Cardano, a popular proof-of-stake blockchain. The world’s biggest DApp store has urged developers who are working on Cardano to submit their contracts. In December, DappRadar announced its native ERC-20 token called RADAR which was created to reward the existing community. Ten percent...
Guffawli Rages On With Its Innovative Take on Redefining the Crypto Industry

Blockchain technology is gaining popularity daily, and many people utilise its adaptability. What began as a substitute for fiat money has gained worldwide recognition as it is being used in various sectors for payments. The original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has been modified and developed by crypto enthusiasts who want to spread the use of digital currencies. Although it continues to be one of the most highly prized cryptocurrencies, there are some problems with Bitcoin. Owing to this fact, cryptocurrency platforms such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Guffawli (GUFF) have brought solutions to advance the wide use of cryptocurrency better.
Bellatrix Upgrade, Explained — Ethereum Merge Begins

The Ethereum blockchain’s big merge has officially begun, and it starts with the Bellatrix upgrade. Here's what we know about the upgrade. What is the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum? This upgrade marks the official start of the Ethereum merge, a process that shifts the blockchain to a fully proof-of-stake protocol.
