Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
Frankie Ballard Headlines Sauk Rapids Firefighters Fundraiser
SAUK RAPIDS -- Country music artist Frankie Ballard is the headliner for this year's Sauk Rapids Firefighters Fundraiser. The event is this Saturday outside of Rollie's in Sauk Rapids. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the opening band Canyon Cowboys at 6:00 p.m., followed by Frankie Ballard. Ballard has...
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
Michigan Man Arrested in Stearns County Road Rage Incident
AVON -- A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday night following a road rage incident near Avon. The incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. along Interstate 94 between St. Joseph and Avon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a caller told them another driver fired a gun at his vehicle, striking...
Stearns, Sherburne Counties Now Listed As ‘Abnormally Dry’
UNDATED -- There's rain in the forecast for Thursday night and we could use it. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 26 percent of the state is listed as abnormally dry, which is up from 20 percent a week ago. The dry area includes all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and southern Benton County.
Roof Rescue Awards New Roof To Local Veteran
RICE -- A local veteran was surprised with a new roof Tuesday morning. Roof Rescue, a program through Oberg Roofing, awards roofing services to local veterans. This year’s winner is Aaron Salzer, whose military experience spans decades. Salzer says the award will help rehabilitate his historic home near Rice.
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Save The Date: Free Smoke Alarms For Foley Residents From Fire Department & Red Cross
Foley Area 'Sound The Alarm' is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th in the Foley Fire District. The Red Cross is teaming up with The Foley Fire Department to help make homes safer in the Foley area by installing FREE smoke alarms in homes with the completion of a fire safety checklist and escape plan.
84-Year-old Woman Killed in ATV Rollover Near Monticello
MONTICELL0 -- A Monticello woman died in an ATV rollover. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a rural area in Monticello Township. Eighty-four-year-old Elizabeth Ross was driving the ATV along the edge of a soybean field, which is also along a steep...
Valleyfair’s New Halloween Setup Looks Hauntingly Fantastic!
After years of scaring teens and adults with its annual 'ValleyScare' event, Shakopee theme park Valleyfair is switching gears to a more family-friendly 'Tricks and Treats' fall festival. Tricks and Treats is slated to open on September 30th and run through October 30th. Tickets start at $29.99 and rides will...
Local Hockey Team Searching For New Mascot
Do you enjoy getting large groups of people riled up while also dressed like a lumberjack? If so, do I have the job for you!. The Granite City Lumberjacks NA3HL junior hockey team is searching for someone to play their lumberjack mascot, a spot formerly held by Ed T. Lumberjack.
Becker Sets Preliminary Tax Levy
BECKER -- Becker property owners may see their rate drop this year. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city of Becker approved its preliminary property tax levy of 43.91 percent, down four-tenths of a percent from last year. The breakdown is as follows:. General Fund Levy: $4,636,881 (up...
There Was A Huge Sausage Seen Entering Foley Today! What Is Going On?
It appears that Foley may have a new addition to its skyline, but will it be this giant hot dog/sausage that was seen recently being hauled through town? One Foley business might just have the answer, as they are the ones who posted the video of the giant sausage/hot dog, that business is Grand Champion Meats of Foley.
Was It Really Summer If You Didn’t Stop In Motley For Some Silo Ice Cream?
To some people, once Labor Day has come summer is over, other people go by temperature, meaning as long as it's still warm and comfortable outside to them it's still summer. Others might take a calendar approach and follow the meteorological dates for the seasons. But for some Central Minnesotans summer is known to have arrived when Motley's Silo Ice Cream Parlor is open, and guess what it's not closed yet..so it's still summer!
Minnesota Neighboring State Has Two Wine Flavors For Football Rivalry Coming Up
Lets put this out there right away, I am a woman and I LOVE FOOTBALL! I love all aspects of it, watching football, talking football, playing fantasy football, tailgating for football and really if it involves football, I'm pretty much in. But who is my team? Thought you'd never ask, it's an easy answer the MINNESOTA VIKINGS!
Glow Party: Epic Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show Coming To Minneapolis!
A 'glow party' is coming to Minneapolis' Target Center in November when the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show comes to town! There will be two shows on Saturday, November 19th with a matinee and evening performance scheduled. The new show features all of the favorites from the Hot Wheels...
