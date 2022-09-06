ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
103.7 THE LOON

Roof Rescue Awards New Roof To Local Veteran

RICE -- A local veteran was surprised with a new roof Tuesday morning. Roof Rescue, a program through Oberg Roofing, awards roofing services to local veterans. This year’s winner is Aaron Salzer, whose military experience spans decades. Salzer says the award will help rehabilitate his historic home near Rice.
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
103.7 THE LOON

Local Hockey Team Searching For New Mascot

Do you enjoy getting large groups of people riled up while also dressed like a lumberjack? If so, do I have the job for you!. The Granite City Lumberjacks NA3HL junior hockey team is searching for someone to play their lumberjack mascot, a spot formerly held by Ed T. Lumberjack.
103.7 THE LOON

Becker Sets Preliminary Tax Levy

BECKER -- Becker property owners may see their rate drop this year. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city of Becker approved its preliminary property tax levy of 43.91 percent, down four-tenths of a percent from last year. The breakdown is as follows:. General Fund Levy: $4,636,881 (up...
103.7 THE LOON

Was It Really Summer If You Didn't Stop In Motley For Some Silo Ice Cream?

To some people, once Labor Day has come summer is over, other people go by temperature, meaning as long as it's still warm and comfortable outside to them it's still summer. Others might take a calendar approach and follow the meteorological dates for the seasons. But for some Central Minnesotans summer is known to have arrived when Motley's Silo Ice Cream Parlor is open, and guess what it's not closed yet..so it's still summer!
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

