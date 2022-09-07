ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

Alleged serial bandits charged in 13 San Francisco armed robberies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two female suspects were charged with 13 counts of felony armed robbery Friday related to a crime spree in San Francisco last month. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Aamonte Hadley and Nicole Holmes were being held on felony armed robbery, conspiracy and firearm charges. Police said the 35-year-old Holmes is a Fairfield resident, while the 20-year-old Hadley is a Vallejo resident.Police arrested the pair in San Francisco on August 31st after responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 23rd St. and Guerrero St. just before 9 p.m. They were...
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested after allegedly torching occupied tent on San Francisco sidewalk

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide and arson case. Lawrence Harmon, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson creating great bodily injury, arson to a structure, two counts of a court-ordered violation, and on a local warrant, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Aug. 7 at 8:51 a.m., officers responded to Shotwell and 18th streets for a fire investigation and located personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department at the scene who had extinguished a fire on the sidewalk. Officers spoke...
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in fatal San Francisco BART plaza stabbing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect in a fatal stabbing at a BART plaza in San Francisco last month was arrested, BART police say. The stabbing happened on the afternoon of August 28 on the street level at 24th Street Station in the Mission District. In a joint operation, BART police and the San Francisco Police Department took Richard Henry Visor, 42, into custody on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police take down metal barricades 2 years after George Floyd protests

SAN FRANCISCO - Community activists in San Francisco are celebrating the removal of barricades from outside the police station on Valencia Street in the Mission District. According to people who live in the area, the metal barriers first went up after racial justice protests in 2020, following the death of George Floyd. At the time, the police department told them they were supposed to be temporary, but the barricades ended up being in place for more than two years.
KTVU FOX 2

Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
CBS San Francisco

Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood

MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
KTVU FOX 2

DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed with 'stabbing instrument' on San Carlos street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in San Carlos after he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime Thursday. Authorities said the unnamed suspect stabbed a woman to death with some type of "instrument" in the middle of the street. Investigators have yet to find the weapon used in the attack.
NewsBreak
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged in slayings of married couple

DUBLIN, Calif. - Prosecutors on Friday charged an Alameda County sheriff's deputy with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a married couple in Dublin. Devin Williams Jr. was also charged with the special circumstances of multiple murder and murder to avoid lawful arrest after he initially fled the Dublin home of Benison Tran, 57, and his wife Maria Tran, 42, on Wednesday morning, before he changed his mind and turned himself in.
KRON4 News

Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
