Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alleged serial bandits charged in 13 San Francisco armed robberies
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two female suspects were charged with 13 counts of felony armed robbery Friday related to a crime spree in San Francisco last month. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Aamonte Hadley and Nicole Holmes were being held on felony armed robbery, conspiracy and firearm charges. Police said the 35-year-old Holmes is a Fairfield resident, while the 20-year-old Hadley is a Vallejo resident.Police arrested the pair in San Francisco on August 31st after responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 23rd St. and Guerrero St. just before 9 p.m. They were...
SFist
33-Year-Old Hayward Man Identified as Suspect In Insane Beheading-By-Sword In San Carlos
An intensely brutal scene occurred in the middle of a San Carlos street on Thursday morning in which a man, possibly a former boyfriend with a restraining order against him, allegedly beheaded a young mother of two with a sword. Initial details from law enforcement in San Mateo County suggested...
Man arrested after allegedly torching occupied tent on San Francisco sidewalk
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide and arson case. Lawrence Harmon, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson creating great bodily injury, arson to a structure, two counts of a court-ordered violation, and on a local warrant, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Aug. 7 at 8:51 a.m., officers responded to Shotwell and 18th streets for a fire investigation and located personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department at the scene who had extinguished a fire on the sidewalk. Officers spoke...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in fatal San Francisco BART plaza stabbing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect in a fatal stabbing at a BART plaza in San Francisco last month was arrested, BART police say. The stabbing happened on the afternoon of August 28 on the street level at 24th Street Station in the Mission District. In a joint operation, BART police and the San Francisco Police Department took Richard Henry Visor, 42, into custody on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police take down metal barricades 2 years after George Floyd protests
SAN FRANCISCO - Community activists in San Francisco are celebrating the removal of barricades from outside the police station on Valencia Street in the Mission District. According to people who live in the area, the metal barriers first went up after racial justice protests in 2020, following the death of George Floyd. At the time, the police department told them they were supposed to be temporary, but the barricades ended up being in place for more than two years.
‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect barricaded: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is dealing with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said on social media. The incident is taking place on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police have closed Rancho Drive while they handle the situation. The male suspect was described by police as […]
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report about the scary road rage incident caught on dashcam video, he was unable to do so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood
MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
Another Rolex theft being investigated by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed with 'stabbing instrument' on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in San Carlos after he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime Thursday. Authorities said the unnamed suspect stabbed a woman to death with some type of "instrument" in the middle of the street. Investigators have yet to find the weapon used in the attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged in slayings of married couple
DUBLIN, Calif. - Prosecutors on Friday charged an Alameda County sheriff's deputy with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a married couple in Dublin. Devin Williams Jr. was also charged with the special circumstances of multiple murder and murder to avoid lawful arrest after he initially fled the Dublin home of Benison Tran, 57, and his wife Maria Tran, 42, on Wednesday morning, before he changed his mind and turned himself in.
Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of deputy accused in double killing says she warned him against relationship
DUBLIN, Calif. - The mother of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused in a shooting that left a married couple dead in Dublin says her son had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, the deputy's mother told KTVU Thursday. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being...
1 Pedestrian Killed After A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
According to the San Francisco Police, a pedestrian was killed in a motor-vehicle crash in San Francisco. The crash happened in the area of Lombard and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SFist
Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In 'Execution-Style' Double Homicide In Dublin
A 24-year-old sheriff's deputy in Alameda County was the subject of a brief manhunt on Wednesday before turning himself in to his own bosses and coworkers for a double homicide. The killing happened late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, and Dublin police were called to the scene at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday....
Comments / 0