Rockland County Legislature’s Special Committee on Redistricting Still Accepting Comments, May Schedule Additional Public Hearings

townofgoshen.org
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE RDM GOSHEN 17M PROJECT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE RDM GOSHEN 17M PROJECT. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Tuesday, the 20th day of September, 2022, at 7:30pm, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, there will be a Public Hearing conducted by Town of Goshen Zoning Board at Goshen Town Hall, 41 Webster Avenue, Goshen, New York 10924, to provide an opportunity for public comment on the RDM Goshen 17M project. The Applicant has requested an interpretation and area variance for a proposed state-of-the-art 300,000 SF warehouse with related parking, infrastructure, utilities, and other site improvements on property located at 2602 Route 17M within the Town of Goshen, as shown on the Tax Map thereof as Section 12, Block 1, Lot 116. Said property consists of approximately 60.99 +/-acres and is located within the within the Commercial/Office Mixed-Use (CO) Zoning District and the AQ-6 and Floodplain & Ponding Area Overlay Districts.
rcbizjournal.com
Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Rockland County Seeking Firm To Handle Public Relations For Tourism; Briefs
Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Urge IDA Board To Follow Rockland County’s Lead. A consortium of Orange County town supervisors and village mayors, along with New York State Senator James Skoufis is urging the Orange County Industrial Agency (IDA) in a letter to give taxing jurisdictions a more formal role in decision-making when PILOTS (Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements) are part of the equation.
pix11.com
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
News 12
Peekskill community mourns loss of assistant superintendent of secondary education
The Peekskill Central School District is mourning the loss of Dan Callahan, their assistant superintendent of secondary education. A post on the district’s Facebook page explained that Callahan, 50, died Sept. 8 after a long illness. He had been working in the district since 2014. The district is asking...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Three former administrators file federal lawsuit against Middletown school district
“A student wrote to me … ‘Mr. Perez! I was riding to Dairy Queen a little while ago with my parents and we think we saw you driving on East Main. I recognized your beard! You have a white car, right?’”. Omar Perez laughed at the text...
N.J. river added to list of Superfund sites. The state has most polluted sites in the nation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday designated the Lower Hackensack River as New Jersey’s 115th Superfund site, more than any other state. The location in Bergen and Hudson Counties was one of five sites added to the list of hazardous waste sites needing cleanup. President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law and his climate change and health care law restored taxes on oil and chemical companies to help fund the work.
yonkerstimes.com
Who Wants to Run for Yonkers Mayor? Who Can Win?
Last week we wrote about the possibility of Mayor Mike Spano running for a fourth term next year, which would require a repeal of term limits, either through a city council vote or a referendum to amend the City Charter. But what if Mayor Spano decides that he does not...
warwickadvertiser.com
Uprising against Orange County IDA
Elected officials sent this letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency:. While we appreciate the mission of economic development and, when appropriate, incentives, it is paramount that Orange County’s villages, towns, cities, and school districts have a formal role in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements. The Orange County IDA makes decisions that can have a significant impact on our tax base, revenue, and budgets yet we are completely relegated to the sidelines: we have no vote, no role in negotiations, and are left to simply write a letter or share comments at a public hearing that can and oftentimes are disregarded.
wrcr.com
Rockland and Nation Mark 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terror Attacks Sunday
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks on New York City, Washington D.C. and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. Rockland has several events this weekend and next week commemorating that infamous day. RCC is hosting the first event, it’s this morning at their 9/11 Memorial from 8 to 8:30. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says there are several events in town that people can attend…
News 12
Rockland County Sheriff's Office says gun buyback program in Spring Valley was a success
The Rockland County Sheriff's Office says its gun buyback program at St. Joseph's Church in Spring Valley on Thursday was a success. It was held in partnership with the Spring Valley and Ramapo police departments. The program was anonymous, so people could bring guns and get gift cards with no...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move
A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
Sewer Issue Causes Closure Of Nanuet High School
A sewer issue has caused the closure of a high school in the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 7. In Rockland County, the issue with the main sewer discharge line at Nanuet High School surfaced on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, the Nanuet Union Free School District announced. As a result,...
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
Westchester residents encouraged to conserve water
Westchester County Executive George Latimer is calling on residents to voluntarily change their water use habits to conserve water as the summer drought lingers.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County. On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police along with other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment. State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues.
ctexaminer.com
Not an Isolated Incident
Recently, an assistant school principal in Greenwich, Connecticut was caught on video avowing that he hires only progressive teachers. He explained that he won’t hire Catholics who are too rigid, nor older teachers who are too set in their ways, to be bent to his mission of progressive teaching.
Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley
A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY
It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
