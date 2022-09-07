Rockland County Legislature’s Special Committee on Redistricting Still Accepting Comments, May Schedule Additional Public Hearings

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE RDM GOSHEN 17M PROJECT. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Tuesday, the 20th day of September, 2022, at 7:30pm, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, there will be a Public Hearing conducted by Town of Goshen Zoning Board at Goshen Town Hall, 41 Webster Avenue, Goshen, New York 10924, to provide an opportunity for public comment on the RDM Goshen 17M project. The Applicant has requested an interpretation and area variance for a proposed state-of-the-art 300,000 SF warehouse with related parking, infrastructure, utilities, and other site improvements on property located at 2602 Route 17M within the Town of Goshen, as shown on the Tax Map thereof as Section 12, Block 1, Lot 116. Said property consists of approximately 60.99 +/-acres and is located within the within the Commercial/Office Mixed-Use (CO) Zoning District and the AQ-6 and Floodplain & Ponding Area Overlay Districts.

GOSHEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO