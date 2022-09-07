Read full article on original website
Richard Villmow, 74
Gillette, WY – Richard Villmow, 74, went to his heavenly home Monday, September 5 at the Legacy in Gillette, WY with his family by his side. Funeral service will be Monday, September 12 at 10:30 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church near Armour. Visitation will be Sunday, September 11 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at St. Peter Lutheran Church near Armour. Arrangments by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Kermit Black, 90, Mitchell
Kermit Black, 90, Mitchell, died September 7, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell, SD. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 10, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel.
William Lawrence Tietz, Sr., 87, Mitchell
William passed away on Thursday, September 1 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital. A visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, September 7 with a prayer service at 7 PM at Will Funeral Chapel.
Authorities investigating suspicious grass fire at Cedar and Ohlman in Mitchell
Authorities are investigating a suspicious grass fire located at Cedar and Ohlman in Mitchell. Just before 11 PM on Wednesday night, Mitchell Fire Rescue responded to the area of Cedar and Ohlman for reports of a possible grass fire. Engine 3 was the initial responding apparatus. Upon their arrival, Engine 3 reported a large fire in a tree belt to the west of the Sign Pro business. Due to the size of the fire Engine 3 requested a second alarm, triggering multiple apparatus and personnel to respond. Approximately 10 firefighters responded, with 3 Mitchell Fire apparatus. Mitchell Police Department also responded. Crews were able to control the fire in 45 minutes. Due to the amount of the debris and wind conditions, fire personnel remained on scene until 12:58 AM.
DWU named to Prairie Business list of 2022’s 50 Best Places to Work
MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan University has been named to the Prairie Business magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Work for 2022. The list was announced Sept. 6. Employees throughout the region nominated their companies, highlighting some of the reasons they believe make their place of business a great place to work. Among the topics were workplace culture, opportunities for employee growth, teamwork and individual responsibility, and employee morale, among others.
