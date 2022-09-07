Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17. Senior Information Day event to be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday. Updated: 6 hours...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/09 – Marion St. Clair Roemer
Marion St. Clair Roemer, age 94 of Centralia, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Centralia Manor in Centralia. She was born on March 19, 1928, in Harmony, Arkansas, the daughter of Cleve and Martha (Watson) St. Clair. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Man who exposes himself at Forbes State Park campground knocked unconscious
A 47-year-old Washington State man was knocked unconscious by another camper upset about him exposing himself during a Monday night incident at the Forbes State Park Oak Ridge campground. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Christopher Baker was treated at the scene by EMS before being arrested and taken to jail...
agupdate.com
Community goes through revival after population decline
BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move. Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat. “It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/13 – Joe Tate
Joe Tate, age 78 of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. Joe was born on February 17, 1944, in Marion County the son of Ora and Bernice (Moyer) Tate. He married Sharon J. (Lusch) Tate on December 31, 1970, in Kell and she preceded him in death on February 23, 2014.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 37-year-old Blake Benden of Hester Street in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 61-year-old Centralia man, Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Salem Police arrested...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTHI
Toyota looking to fill positions in Princeton for new SUV lines
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton, Indiana, is looking to add new members to its team. Toyota says it's currently looking to hire new Industrial Automation Maintenance Team Members. A job listing from Toyota says it's looking to fill those positions with the addition of its two all-new SUV lines...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Jesse Green-Strayhorn of West Schwartz in Salem on an outstanding domestic violence warrant and for violation of bail bond. 42-year-old Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th in Centralia was returned to the Marion County Jail via prisoner transport on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant on an aggravated fleeing charge. Bond is set at $15,000.
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfcnnews.com
Sesser, Hurst, W. Frankfort recieve loans for clean drinking water
BENTON – 117th District State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced this week that the Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to local governments and sanitary districts. The city of Hurst in Williamson County, the city of Sesser, and the city of West Frankfort all stand to benefit from the...
wjpf.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
freedom929.com
ONE DAY ONLY PICK UP
(OLNEY) A reminder that tomorrow is the one-day-only pickup date for those CRMH Auxiliary pre-ordered Fall Mums. That’s at the Olney City Park Community Building from 9:00 to 6:00. the CRMH Auxiliary wants to thank everyone for their support is this fundraising effort.
KFVS12
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyegyptian.com
Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner
“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Bond set at $75,000 for Vernon woman charged with cattle theft
Bond was set at $75,000 for a 46-year-old Vernon woman in Marion County Court on Friday after she was charged with felony theft for selling cattle she didn’t own. Misty Potergois of Farthing Road is accused of theft between $10,000 to $100,000 between August 15th and 22nd when she reportedly had offered to sell 68 cattle kept in a field next to her rented home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department estimated the cattle were valued at $80,000.
New details revealed in Smith Mills shooting
SMITH MILLS, Ky (WEHT) - Sources close to the families of one of the three people killed during a shooting in Smith Mills over the weekend has provided more details in the ongoing investigation.
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
Comments / 0