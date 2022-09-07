ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police take down metal barricades 2 years after George Floyd protests

SAN FRANCISCO - Community activists in San Francisco are celebrating the removal of barricades from outside the police station on Valencia Street in the Mission District. According to people who live in the area, the metal barriers first went up after racial justice protests in 2020, following the death of George Floyd. At the time, the police department told them they were supposed to be temporary, but the barricades ended up being in place for more than two years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged serial bandits charged in 13 San Francisco armed robberies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two female suspects were charged with 13 counts of felony armed robbery Friday related to a crime spree in San Francisco last month. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Aamonte Hadley and Nicole Holmes were being held on felony armed robbery, conspiracy and firearm charges. Police said the 35-year-old Holmes is a Fairfield resident, while the 20-year-old Hadley is a Vallejo resident.Police arrested the pair in San Francisco on August 31st after responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 23rd St. and Guerrero St. just before 9 p.m. They were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested after allegedly torching occupied tent on San Francisco sidewalk

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide and arson case. Lawrence Harmon, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson creating great bodily injury, arson to a structure, two counts of a court-ordered violation, and on a local warrant, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Aug. 7 at 8:51 a.m., officers responded to Shotwell and 18th streets for a fire investigation and located personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department at the scene who had extinguished a fire on the sidewalk. Officers spoke...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers responded to the scene of a domestic violence suspect who was barricaded inside a home Friday afternoon. According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect is barricaded alone inside a home in the 100 block of Rancho Drive. SJPD said the incident began at around 10:11 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for fatal stabbing at 24th and Mission BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred outside the 24th Street Mission BART Station on August 28, BART announced Friday. Richard Henry Visor, 42, was identified as the suspect and arrested by BART police. The stabbing happened on the street-level plaza above the station, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood

MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
MENLO PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

