KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police take down metal barricades 2 years after George Floyd protests
SAN FRANCISCO - Community activists in San Francisco are celebrating the removal of barricades from outside the police station on Valencia Street in the Mission District. According to people who live in the area, the metal barriers first went up after racial justice protests in 2020, following the death of George Floyd. At the time, the police department told them they were supposed to be temporary, but the barricades ended up being in place for more than two years.
Alleged serial bandits charged in 13 San Francisco armed robberies
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two female suspects were charged with 13 counts of felony armed robbery Friday related to a crime spree in San Francisco last month. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Aamonte Hadley and Nicole Holmes were being held on felony armed robbery, conspiracy and firearm charges. Police said the 35-year-old Holmes is a Fairfield resident, while the 20-year-old Hadley is a Vallejo resident.Police arrested the pair in San Francisco on August 31st after responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 23rd St. and Guerrero St. just before 9 p.m. They were...
SFist
33-Year-Old Hayward Man Identified as Suspect In Insane Beheading-By-Sword In San Carlos
An intensely brutal scene occurred in the middle of a San Carlos street on Thursday morning in which a man, possibly a former boyfriend with a restraining order against him, allegedly beheaded a young mother of two with a sword. Initial details from law enforcement in San Mateo County suggested...
Man arrested after allegedly torching occupied tent on San Francisco sidewalk
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide and arson case. Lawrence Harmon, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson creating great bodily injury, arson to a structure, two counts of a court-ordered violation, and on a local warrant, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Aug. 7 at 8:51 a.m., officers responded to Shotwell and 18th streets for a fire investigation and located personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department at the scene who had extinguished a fire on the sidewalk. Officers spoke...
KTVU FOX 2
Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers responded to the scene of a domestic violence suspect who was barricaded inside a home Friday afternoon. According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect is barricaded alone inside a home in the 100 block of Rancho Drive. SJPD said the incident began at around 10:11 a.m.
Man arrested for fatal stabbing at 24th and Mission BART station
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred outside the 24th Street Mission BART Station on August 28, BART announced Friday. Richard Henry Visor, 42, was identified as the suspect and arrested by BART police. The stabbing happened on the street-level plaza above the station, according […]
1 Pedestrian Killed After A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
According to the San Francisco Police, a pedestrian was killed in a motor-vehicle crash in San Francisco. The crash happened in the area of Lombard and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood
MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report about the scary road rage incident caught on dashcam video, he was unable to do so.
KTVU FOX 2
DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
Another Rolex theft being investigated by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man […]
Man arrested after allegedly beheading young mother on California street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a man in California after he allegedly beheaded a woman in the middle of a busy street as witnesses looked on. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that they had arrested an adult for murder after witnesses called them about an assault in progress late Thursday morning.
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins reveals plan for handling people who use drugs
Specifics on how she planned to handle people who use drugs were not revealed until Thursday.
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown, armored truck guard shot
Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center is on lockdown following a shooting nearby just before noon. Reports say an armored truck guard had just picked up money and was on his way back to the truck when he was shot.
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of deputy accused in double killing says she warned him against relationship
DUBLIN, Calif. - The mother of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused in a shooting that left a married couple dead in Dublin says her son had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, the deputy's mother told KTVU Thursday. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being...
