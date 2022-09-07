ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

It’s not just Covid: the triple threat that could overwhelm the NHS this winter | Andrew Pollard

By Andrew Pollard
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L01Rz_0hlMjNIP00
Ambulances parked outside the Royal London Hospital in December 2020, at the peak of the Alpha wave of Covid deaths. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

In the past two and half years our health service has endured a global pandemic, staff shortages, terrible ambulance queues, long-waiting lists and a social care crisis; and we are now again seeing warnings of severe pressures in the NHS in the coming winter season. But the truth is that we are confronted by even more uncertainty than usual about the scale of “winter pressures” that we will face.

The excess emergency admissions in a normal winter are largely driven by viral respiratory illnesses in the colder months, and the three prominent winter viruses that are a concern now are influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus, a cold-like virus that can cause serious illness in some cases) and Covid-19. What we mean by “winter pressure” is large numbers of vulnerable people, particularly elderly people, getting one of these viral infections on top of pre-existing health conditions, or the frailty of old age, and ending up in hospital – so that the system grinds to a halt.

We haven’t had any significant flu outbreaks for the past two winters (wonderfully absent as a side effect of Covid-19 restrictions) and so there is a real concern that it may be back with a vengeance now that we are back to more normal levels of social mingling: it came earlier than usual in the recent Australian winter and produced a sharp peak in cases. When flu comes to our shores this year, and we can be reasonably sure it will, vaccination of children (with the nasal vaccine) and of older adults could reduce its potential impact.

But we are uncertain about what will actually happen: we can’t be sure exactly how the virus will behave in the northern hemisphere, we don’t know how many of those who are in need of a jab will come forward, and we don’t know whether or not the virus we get here will match our vaccine strain well and give the highest levels of protection to vaccine-recipients. So it could be bad, but it’s difficult to say how much pressure it will put on hospitals this year.

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) arrived unseasonably early here in the UK this year. In most years, this virus is fairly predictable, reaching a sharp peak in infections in November, but its behaviour has changed since lockdown and social distancing caused a dramatic reduction in population immunity. Fewer people got it in the past few years, so fewer people have immunity. There is now much more opportunity for its spread out of season. So, with this early transmission, RSV might be gone before the winter and not even in the mix. But it might also roll through the autumn and winter, and cause a more normal peak as the darker months arrive. Again, this adds uncertainty.

As for the newest virus, we really just don’t know what will happen next with Covid-19. BA4/5 Omicron has largely had its day and is now in decline, so it is highly unlikely that these variants will be here for the winter – just as Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta all fizzled out after their appearances around the globe last year. Will the immense wall of immunity from all the vaccine doses and infections delay the next wave further into the future so that we are spared this winter? Or will a new Covid-19 variant emerge to add to a bad flu season and cause a deepening crisis? We simply don’t know.

We can’t afford to get our approach wrong, and so the best way to prepare is to protect those at risk through vaccination. The NHS will be vaccinating older adults and those with health conditions against flu and Covid-19 in the weeks ahead. In addition, vaccinating children using the nasal flu vaccine will protect them and also reduce transmission of this virus to frail adults. We don’t yet have vaccines for RSV, but vaccines and monoclonal antibodies are in development and could be game-changing in future years.

Because vaccines don’t reach everyone and can’t protect against all infections, there will always be some people who end up in hospital. This is expected, but the scale of these admissions this year is very hard to predict. There are also some immunocompromised individuals who can’t respond to vaccines: innovation in preventive therapies for this group must be a high priority. Monoclonal antibodies seem the most likely approach, but to be effective these need to match the virus strain that appears next, and we don’t know yet what that will be.

While there is a lot of uncertainty about how badly these respiratory viruses will behave this winter, there is one certainty: if they do stack up together the NHS is not sufficiently resilient to deal with it. Whatever this winter brings, most experts think that Covid-19 will likely be added to the mix of RSV and flu in future normal years, and a rapidly expanding older population compounds these risks. The NHS will need more capacity to cope. A more resilient NHS would help in the winter, but, in the afterburn of Covid-19, we should not overlook the fact that resilience is also a core part of preparedness for future pandemics.

  • Professor Sir Andrew Pollard was chief investigator of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials and is director of the Oxford Vaccine Group


Comments / 18

Tammy Schwartz
13h ago

All I have to say is if we have something big bad and ugly happen and aint gonna take much to crush the healthcare system because it's already teetering on the edge.

Reply
4
David Schulte
1d ago

WHO. said it's kind of running down not so bad now in England it's picking up for some reason is it from all the foreigners that come into the country that spreads the diseases of it just like in the United States. to go by hospitals she's got a lot of patience to have people are still dying of it in this country. then you got China shut down 65 million people I would say it's over a hundred or more maybe two hundred more people locked down in their country because of this disease. so the UN medical thing is lying to us it's not going to go away it's there and stupid people that don't think so a pretty dumb aren't they.

Reply
2
Patty Baiano
10h ago

"We haven’t had any significant flu outbreaks for the past two winters" because they labeled every illness as "Covid-19" 😂🤣😂🤣

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Flu Shot#Covid#Elderly People#Uk#Influenza#The Royal London Hospital#Rsv
BBC

Covid: Millions invited for booster jabs from Monday

Millions of people will be invited for their autumn Covid booster jab in England and Scotland next week, with care home residents the first to receive them. Although infections are falling, health bosses are predicting a resurgence of Covid and flu this autumn and winter. They are urging those eligible...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point

A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds

If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
The Independent

Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn

Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Guardian

436K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy