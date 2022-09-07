ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season

It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
Bay Staters share memories of the Queen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Memories of Queen Elizabeth II are flooding back to people in Massachusetts, including a man who received an award from her a decade ago. MIT Dean Peter Hearst recalled what it was like to see and speak with Britain’s longest-serving monarch. “I received an MBE award,...
Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 Sports Anchor Dave Peck Leaving

ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 Sports Anchor Dave Peck who also serves as co-host of the Morning Roast on 92.9 The Ticket is leaving to head back to Connecticut. Peck who has been in Bangor since August 24, 2020, will be leaving on September 12, 2022. He will be heading to become a news and sports reporter at NBC Connecticut. He will be joining WABI alumni Taylor Kinzler and Caitlin Burchill who work at the station.
Rodeo rolls into the town of Levant

LEVANT–Men and women in cowboy hats and boots will be roping and riding in Levant’s annual charity rodeo event this weekend. The event is held at Apple Hill Stables located on Union Street in Levant. Participants will be there competing in barrel racing, team roping, bronc riding, and...
Luke Combs Refunds Sold-Out Show in Maine Proving He Meant Every Word of ‘Doin’ This’

Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Oklahoma anchor suffers on-air stroke

TULSA, Ok. (WHDH)– An Oklahoma anchor is counting her blessings after suffering a stroke while live on air. Julie Chin had a stroke in the middle of the morning newscast over the weekend. “The words would not come out of my mouth,” Chin said later of the experience. “They...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
Waterville community helps stray dog on his road to recovery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “He was full of love. He wanted to fight, and so we had to fight with him,” said Rae-Ann Demos. The community has rallied to support Max, a stray dog brought to the Humane Society Waterville Area where Demos works as the executive director.
You May See Smoke From Out West, Blowing into Maine This Weekend

We always get the 2nd-hand smoke from out west. Thank the stupid, blessed jet stream for some smoky weather on the way. Not because it's going to be smokin' hot, although it actually kinda will be. But, in this case, we might be seeing something else in our skies this weekend, thanks to all the wildfires in the west. They're being ravaged by fire in California, and all the smoke has to go somewhere, right?
