Maine Savings Amphitheater Shares Video Of Fans Enjoying ‘Epic Weekend’ Shows
It was the most epic Labor Day Weekend on the Bangor Waterfront, ever!. Three incredible shows in three straight days, from two huge artists. For one weekend, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor was the epicenter of the music world. Friday night, country superstar Luke Combs, played to a sold-out...
Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season
It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
whdh.com
Bay Staters share memories of the Queen
BOSTON (WHDH) - Memories of Queen Elizabeth II are flooding back to people in Massachusetts, including a man who received an award from her a decade ago. MIT Dean Peter Hearst recalled what it was like to see and speak with Britain’s longest-serving monarch. “I received an MBE award,...
WGME
Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
Brewer Baker Helps Aerosmith Kick Off Tour With Epic Rock ‘N Roll Cake
After Covid, rehab, and plenty of other obstacles in between, it was obvious to all who could hear or see Sunday night's Aerosmith performance at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, that the Bad Boys from Boston were ready to be Back In The Saddle and thrilled to be playing for a live audience once again.
Here’s a List of Maine Towns & What Residents Say They’re Famous For
We asked the question on our Facebook page, "What is your hometown’s claim to fame and/or nickname?" Boy, did we get a lot of response. So many that I had to share them with you because at one point, I almost fell off my chair from laughing so hard.
ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 Sports Anchor Dave Peck Leaving
ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 Sports Anchor Dave Peck who also serves as co-host of the Morning Roast on 92.9 The Ticket is leaving to head back to Connecticut. Peck who has been in Bangor since August 24, 2020, will be leaving on September 12, 2022. He will be heading to become a news and sports reporter at NBC Connecticut. He will be joining WABI alumni Taylor Kinzler and Caitlin Burchill who work at the station.
This Is Why You Always Proofread: One Maine Mag Features Funny Flub
There's nothing that gives me more anxiety than double, triple, and quadruple-check things that the public will listen to or read. And it's in situations like this where that becomes even more evident. Here's the story of the unfortunate flub-up made by the publication "Maine Boats, Homes & Harbor Magazine."
foxbangor.com
Rodeo rolls into the town of Levant
LEVANT–Men and women in cowboy hats and boots will be roping and riding in Levant’s annual charity rodeo event this weekend. The event is held at Apple Hill Stables located on Union Street in Levant. Participants will be there competing in barrel racing, team roping, bronc riding, and...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Luke Combs Refunds Sold-Out Show in Maine Proving He Meant Every Word of ‘Doin’ This’
Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
whdh.com
Oklahoma anchor suffers on-air stroke
TULSA, Ok. (WHDH)– An Oklahoma anchor is counting her blessings after suffering a stroke while live on air. Julie Chin had a stroke in the middle of the morning newscast over the weekend. “The words would not come out of my mouth,” Chin said later of the experience. “They...
Billy Ray Cyrus Forced to Cancel Upcoming Kentucky Concert
Billy Ray Cyrus is having to back out of a concert in his home state of Kentucky. The show was scheduled for The Amp at Dant Crossing in New Haven on September 23. The venue shared the news via Facebook. “We are sorry to announce that Billy Ray Cyrus will...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
wabi.tv
Waterville community helps stray dog on his road to recovery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “He was full of love. He wanted to fight, and so we had to fight with him,” said Rae-Ann Demos. The community has rallied to support Max, a stray dog brought to the Humane Society Waterville Area where Demos works as the executive director.
You May See Smoke From Out West, Blowing into Maine This Weekend
We always get the 2nd-hand smoke from out west. Thank the stupid, blessed jet stream for some smoky weather on the way. Not because it's going to be smokin' hot, although it actually kinda will be. But, in this case, we might be seeing something else in our skies this weekend, thanks to all the wildfires in the west. They're being ravaged by fire in California, and all the smoke has to go somewhere, right?
