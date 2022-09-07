Read full article on original website
Lima News
Bluelick Road construction to close lanes Monday and Tuesday
BATH TOWNSHIP — The Allen County Engineer’s Office is notifying drivers of construction on Bluelick Road between Sugar Street and Slabtown Road on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bluelick Road will be reduced to one lane for road paving, weather...
countynewsonline.org
Fair Board meeting with a review of the 2022 Great Darke County Fair
Of course, there have been some other topics, but the first Board meeting after the fair naturally was a lot about the review. Beth Martin, the junior fair director, brought up that there are a few issues, particularly regarding entries after the entries have been closed, that need to be addressed.
wktn.com
Hardin County Grange Restaurant Back Again at the Hardin County Fair
Another staple of the Hardin County Fair is the Hardin County Grange Restaurant operating under the grandstand. Onetime Master of the State and Local Granges, Bob White said the church took over the operation after a church in Ridgeway gave up the restaurant, “Glen and Dora Flowers were the youth directors of the county then and they said ‘hey why don’t we take over that and each grange take a shift or whatever and we think we can do it,’ and so that’s when it started. And that’s been many years ago. I hate to say or guess how many years. I was pretty young, so I would say this part here is probably 50 or 60 years we’ve been doing this.”
wktn.com
Opening Day Numbers for 2022 Hardin County; Fair Royalty Named
It is day 2 of the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Looking at opening day numbers, the actual attendance was 5250 on a cloudy and warm day yesterday. That was down slightly from 2021, which had an actual attendance of 5401 when the weather was warm and windy. 836 people took...
‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory
NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
spectrumnews1.com
Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
13abc.com
Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
Farm and Dairy
Hearing set for solar facility in Morrow Co.
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Blossom Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Morrow County. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Washington Township Trustee Hall, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia, Ohio.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
New changes could be on the way for tornado sirens in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — Some new changes could be on the way for Miami County’s tornado sirens. The Miami County Communication Center said it’s seen an increase in tornadic activity, so they’re looking to improve siren communication. There are 30 sirens total in the county. On June...
OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County
OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Boil water advisory issued after C.R. 32 water main break
City crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break on north County Road 32 near the Logan County Engineer’s Office. Those with city water service on County Road 32 North, County Road 130, County Road 91, and U.S. Route 33 will see disruption in water service, including the following addresses: 1365 N. C.R. 32, 1671 N. C.R. 32, 1587 N. C.R. 32, 4067 C.R. 130, 2739 C.R. 91, 2745 C.R. 91, 2574 U.S. 33 and 2579 U.S. 33.
peakofohio.com
Local man taken to OSU hospital after crash
The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning just after 8:00 on County Road 9. The accident report states that Brittny Piper, of Belle Center, was at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 9 when she pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Daniel Johnson of Mount Victory.
unioncountydailydigital.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed In Union County
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer,...
Construction beginning today on new Warner Middle School building in Xenia
XENIA — Groundbreaking is taking place today as Xenia Community Schools is preparing for construction on the new Warner Middle School building where the current building is. The new school being built will replace the one from 1962 because it no longer has enough room for students, according to the school district.
wktn.com
Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday
There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
dayton247now.com
Two separate 3-vehicle crashes on I-75N
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that there are two separate crashes near the 63 mile marker on I-75 N. Both of these crashes involve 3 vehicles each. One of the crashes involves injuries, but the second crash has no injuries reported.
