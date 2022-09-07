ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Bluelick Road construction to close lanes Monday and Tuesday

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Allen County Engineer’s Office is notifying drivers of construction on Bluelick Road between Sugar Street and Slabtown Road on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bluelick Road will be reduced to one lane for road paving, weather...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Fair Board meeting with a review of the 2022 Great Darke County Fair

Of course, there have been some other topics, but the first Board meeting after the fair naturally was a lot about the review. Beth Martin, the junior fair director, brought up that there are a few issues, particularly regarding entries after the entries have been closed, that need to be addressed.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County Grange Restaurant Back Again at the Hardin County Fair

Another staple of the Hardin County Fair is the Hardin County Grange Restaurant operating under the grandstand. Onetime Master of the State and Local Granges, Bob White said the church took over the operation after a church in Ridgeway gave up the restaurant, “Glen and Dora Flowers were the youth directors of the county then and they said ‘hey why don’t we take over that and each grange take a shift or whatever and we think we can do it,’ and so that’s when it started. And that’s been many years ago. I hate to say or guess how many years. I was pretty young, so I would say this part here is probably 50 or 60 years we’ve been doing this.”
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory

NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana

URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
URBANA, OH
13abc.com

Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
FINDLAY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hearing set for solar facility in Morrow Co.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Blossom Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Morrow County. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Washington Township Trustee Hall, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia, Ohio.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Myers
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment

TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
TROY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Volunteers#City Council#Bellefontaine Park Board#Blue Jacket#Community Care Day#The Park Board
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Boil water advisory issued after C.R. 32 water main break

City crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break on north County Road 32 near the Logan County Engineer’s Office. Those with city water service on County Road 32 North, County Road 130, County Road 91, and U.S. Route 33 will see disruption in water service, including the following addresses: 1365 N. C.R. 32, 1671 N. C.R. 32, 1587 N. C.R. 32, 4067 C.R. 130, 2739 C.R. 91, 2745 C.R. 91, 2574 U.S. 33 and 2579 U.S. 33.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Local man taken to OSU hospital after crash

The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning just after 8:00 on County Road 9. The accident report states that Brittny Piper, of Belle Center, was at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 9 when she pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Daniel Johnson of Mount Victory.
BELLE CENTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
unioncountydailydigital.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed In Union County

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer,...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday

There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
KENTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Two separate 3-vehicle crashes on I-75N

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that there are two separate crashes near the 63 mile marker on I-75 N. Both of these crashes involve 3 vehicles each. One of the crashes involves injuries, but the second crash has no injuries reported.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy