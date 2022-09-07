Authorities are investigating a suspicious grass fire located at Cedar and Ohlman in Mitchell. Just before 11 PM on Wednesday night, Mitchell Fire Rescue responded to the area of Cedar and Ohlman for reports of a possible grass fire. Engine 3 was the initial responding apparatus. Upon their arrival, Engine 3 reported a large fire in a tree belt to the west of the Sign Pro business. Due to the size of the fire Engine 3 requested a second alarm, triggering multiple apparatus and personnel to respond. Approximately 10 firefighters responded, with 3 Mitchell Fire apparatus. Mitchell Police Department also responded. Crews were able to control the fire in 45 minutes. Due to the amount of the debris and wind conditions, fire personnel remained on scene until 12:58 AM.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO