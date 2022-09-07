Read full article on original website
Kermit Black, 90, Mitchell
Kermit Black, 90, Mitchell, died September 7, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell, SD. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 10, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel.
Clarence M. “PeeWee” Olson, 89, Letcher
Clarence M. “PeeWee” Olson, age 89, of Letcher, SD died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Letcher Community Church, Letcher, SD with burial at Westlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Letcher Community Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.
William Lawrence Tietz, Sr., 87, Mitchell
William passed away on Thursday, September 1 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital. A visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, September 7 with a prayer service at 7 PM at Will Funeral Chapel.
Authorities investigating suspicious grass fire at Cedar and Ohlman in Mitchell
Authorities are investigating a suspicious grass fire located at Cedar and Ohlman in Mitchell. Just before 11 PM on Wednesday night, Mitchell Fire Rescue responded to the area of Cedar and Ohlman for reports of a possible grass fire. Engine 3 was the initial responding apparatus. Upon their arrival, Engine 3 reported a large fire in a tree belt to the west of the Sign Pro business. Due to the size of the fire Engine 3 requested a second alarm, triggering multiple apparatus and personnel to respond. Approximately 10 firefighters responded, with 3 Mitchell Fire apparatus. Mitchell Police Department also responded. Crews were able to control the fire in 45 minutes. Due to the amount of the debris and wind conditions, fire personnel remained on scene until 12:58 AM.
Mitchell City Council passes agreement for Cultural Resource Survey at Lake Mitchell
The Mitchell City Council on Tuesday night approved an agreement with Kogel Archaeological Services for the Kelley Wetland Project at Lake Mitchell. The Army Corp of Engineers has required a Cultural Resource Survey be completed as part of their permitting process for the project. The survey will include a records search for surveys or cultural resources previously identified, examine historic atlas and plat maps, conduct a pedestrian survey and a subsurface evaluation to evaluate the likelihood of buried cultural resources. The agreement was unanimously approved.
