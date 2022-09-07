ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston man facing charges after two women killed in RV crash in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — A Houston man is facing charges after two people were killed and seven others were injured when the RV police said he was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. Houston time on Interstate 66 in Virginia. Investigators believe 25-year-old...
Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
HOUSTON, TX
Man shot to death by homeowner in Gulfgate, HPD says

HOUSTON - A man is dead after he was shot outside a residence in Gulfgate, police say. It happened around 7:25 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Rd. Houston police say the victim was shot by a homeowner, who is being questioned. HPD homicide detectives...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston police looking for shoplifter turned robber

HOUSTON - Houston police need your help looking for a shoplifter turned robber who targeted a department store this week. This happened Wednesday at a store on the Gulf Freeway near Baybrook Mall. The suspect can be seen stuffing clothes into a duffel bag before being confronted by a worker.
HOUSTON, TX
Man stabbed to death outside hotel near Houston airport

HOUSTON - A man was stabbed to death outside of a hotel in north Houston early Friday morning. Police say the stabbing occurred around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott hotel in the 15800 block of John F Kennedy Blvd, just south of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
HOUSTON, TX
Man shot to death in Jeep along Grand Parkway in NW Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in a Jeep along the Grand Parkway. The shooting was reported on the highway near Champion Forest Drive around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver reported that they had been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Who killed Jason Jolley? Houston man shot in front of car wash in 2017

HOUSTON - The search for answers continues five years after police say a man was struck by a stray bullet and killed in front of a car wash in northeast Houston. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of Jason Jolley, 42, on July 30, 2017.
HOUSTON, TX
