FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Houston man facing charges after two women killed in RV crash in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — A Houston man is facing charges after two people were killed and seven others were injured when the RV police said he was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. Houston time on Interstate 66 in Virginia. Investigators believe 25-year-old...
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
fox26houston.com
Man dies after apparently falling off back of vehicle, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man who died Thursday night appears to have fallen off the back of a vehicle, Houston police say. The man was found injured in the 9500 block of West Montgomery Road around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police say it...
Man shot to death by homeowner outside southeast Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON — Investigators are questioning a homeowner after a man was shot and killed outside an apartment in southeast Houston Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Village Way near Telephone Road. Police said homicide detectives were heading to the apartment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death by homeowner in Gulfgate, HPD says
HOUSTON - A man is dead after he was shot outside a residence in Gulfgate, police say. It happened around 7:25 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Rd. Houston police say the victim was shot by a homeowner, who is being questioned. HPD homicide detectives...
fox26houston.com
Houston police looking for shoplifter turned robber
HOUSTON - Houston police need your help looking for a shoplifter turned robber who targeted a department store this week. This happened Wednesday at a store on the Gulf Freeway near Baybrook Mall. The suspect can be seen stuffing clothes into a duffel bag before being confronted by a worker.
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed to death outside hotel near Houston airport
HOUSTON - A man was stabbed to death outside of a hotel in north Houston early Friday morning. Police say the stabbing occurred around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott hotel in the 15800 block of John F Kennedy Blvd, just south of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Baytown police release composite sketch of possible suspect following recent park assault
BAYTOWN, Texas - The Baytown Police Department have released a composite sketch of a possible suspect following a sexual assault at a popular park. The sexual assault occurred at Jenkins Park back on September 1, around 11:25 a.m. According to authorities, a 50-year-old victim told authorities that she was walking...
fox26houston.com
Man accused of chasing girlfriend with knife before setting fire to bedroom
HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars for allegedly chasing his girlfriend with a knife during an argument before setting fire to their bedroom in northeast Harris County. Constable deputies in Harris County Precinct 3 were called to a home in the 12900 block of City Green Trail around...
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death in Jeep along Grand Parkway in NW Harris County
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in a Jeep along the Grand Parkway. The shooting was reported on the highway near Champion Forest Drive around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver reported that they had been...
fox26houston.com
Who killed Jason Jolley? Houston man shot in front of car wash in 2017
HOUSTON - The search for answers continues five years after police say a man was struck by a stray bullet and killed in front of a car wash in northeast Houston. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of Jason Jolley, 42, on July 30, 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOUND SAFE: Baby recovered after father leaves them inside running Jeep
The father told deputies he had left his 2018 Jeep Cherokee running outside the gas station with his 6-month-old in the car seat.
fox26houston.com
2 arrested in connection to death of Harris Co. Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON - Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Harris County Pct. 3 Constable deputy. BACKGROUND: Harris County Pct. 3 deputy constable shot, killed after picking up food for family: authorities. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter that Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack,...
16-year-old identified after she was picked up from Niko Niko's and later found dead 55 miles away
Sheriff's deputies provided a name but not much else on Thursday, days after the body of a girl in Niko Niko's work clothes was found.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: East Freeway eastbound lanes shut down due to deadly 4-vehicle crash, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Eastbound lanes on the East Freeway are shut down Thursday due to a deadly crash involving four vehicles, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to HCSO, one person died in the crash. Deputies said all eastbound traffic I-10 traffic can detour to Beltway 8...
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
CBS Austin
Dad confesses to lying that his infant son was inside stolen Jeep, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A man who lied to authorities about his son being inside his stolen Jeep has been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The theft took place just before 5 a.m. Thursday at an Exxon gas station on Imperial Valley Drive on Houston's North Side. Deputies said...
Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway
The mother of two boys who were injured in the fiery road rage shooting on July 4, 2019 says they are no longer victims, but survivors.
Dashcam video shows car speed past stopped school bus in Richmond
"An absolutely unacceptable start to the school year," the constable said in a social media post.
