arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Supreme Court declines to hear A GOP recount appeal
Several members of the El Paso County Republican Party asked, and the Colorado Supreme Court has declined to accept a recount appeal in a case where losing primary election petitions have asked for a recount. They noted simply that it did not belong in their jurisdiction, with no further elaboration.
realvail.com
‘Mainstream’ Colorado Republicans keep campaigning with conspiracy theorists
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly,...
Colorado gets more than $1 million in Medicaid fraud settlement
(Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash) Colorado will receive more than $1 million after an optical lens company paid providers kickbacks to refer patients to the company, resulting in false claims made to the Colorado Medicaid program.
cpr.org
Democrat Adam Frisch on how he plans to unseat Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
Encompassing part of the Western Slope, CD-3 is a district as red as a Colorado Mesa: it hasn't elected a Democrat to office since 2008. Adam Frisch wants to change that, but to do so he'll have to win against Lauren Boebert, the incumbent and one of the GOP's rising stars.
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
cpr.org
4 things we learned from the first-ever release of data that shows how Colorado DAs prosecute cases
Prosecutors representing more than half the state’s population unveiled new data on Thursday that showed racial biases in how they offer plea deals, who gets jail time pre-trial and who gets offered probation versus a jail or prison sentence. Eight district attorneys across the state — some representing rural...
Daily Record
Counselor challenges Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors in federal lawsuit
A licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs is challenging the state’s ban on conversion therapy for children on the grounds that the 2019 law violates her First Amendment rights. Kaley Chiles claimed in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the state’s law prohibiting mental health professionals from trying to...
KKTV
Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
Colorado recall effort OK’d for state senator who quit GOP
DENVER (AP) — Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party’s embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election. Colorado’s secretary...
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
KKTV
CSI: Colorado is #1 state in the U.S. for car theft, Pueblo ranks #9 for cities
DENVER (KKTV) - A new study by Common Sense Institute states Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle theft. -Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle theft. Ranked #1 in America in 2021, in the first 6 months of 2022 (January – June), the motor vehicle theft rate increased another 17.2%.
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
28 name changes approved for Colorado places
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. government on Thursday quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. The approval of new names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive...
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
cpr.org
A diverse slate of Republican candidates hopes to reach the Colorado Capitol — and prove the party is more than ‘old white men’
Dan Montoya never thought he’d be running for the state legislature. He served 20 years in the Marines and, up until last January, he says he’d spent his entire adult life as an unaffiliated voter, avoiding politics. “For me, politics was a non-issue,” he said recently while attending...
eenews.net
BLM details plans for HQ move
The Bureau of Land Management plans to complete the relocation of its national headquarters back to Washington by next September, while most senior officials will be required to return to the nation’s capital by this December. BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning wrote in an email sent to bureau staffers late...
Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado is dismissed by court
A Denver district judge on Wednesday dismissed an Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado’s State Board of Education that attempted to stop the state’s orders to reorganize the district.The ruling states that school districts don’t have the right to request a judicial review of State Board of Education action under the state’s accountability act and acknowledges that school districts don’t have absolute authority under the state constitution. “Adams 14 maintains that it cannot...
Colorado places renamed from racist term for Native women
The names of more than two dozen places in Colorado were renamed from a racist term for a Native American woman.
Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
