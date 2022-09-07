ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
#Oil Stocks#Stock#Energy Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Energy Transfer
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week

Investors are starting to see that the sector could benefit tremendously from the Inflation Reduction Act. Consumer solar installation projects will soon be eligible for a nice tax credit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
