Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500’s decline this year—it’s down nearly 18% since January—accelerated last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated more “pain” was ahead. Has the market hit bottom? Bank of America Research, based on its new list of 10 signals showing whether the stock market has hit bottom, says no.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
The volatile market in 2022 is creating a sale situation for great dividend stocks.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Wall Street has endured a rough stretch, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively losing as much as 24% and 34% of their value. When uncertainty arises, dividend stocks are a smart place to put your money to work. These passive-income powerhouses have the necessary catalysts to make patient investors wealthy.
3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week
Investors are starting to see that the sector could benefit tremendously from the Inflation Reduction Act. Consumer solar installation projects will soon be eligible for a nice tax credit.
FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Motley Fool
2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers.
Motley Fool
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains.
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
