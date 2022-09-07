Cardi B & Offset Cephusly Celebrate Their Baby Boy With ‘Wave, Set-Go!’ Birthday Bash

Mr. and Mrs. Cephus recently celebrated their baby boy’s first birthday in extravagant fashion.

Cardi B and Offset recently threw a lavish bash to commemorate their son Wave Set Cephus blowing out a single candle on his birthday cake.

The over-the-top party was on brand for Wave’s extravagant parents and featured multi-colored balloons and red, blue, and green Lamborghinis.

Baby Wave made his grand entrance in a remote-controlled car for the “Wave, Set Go!” race car-themed celebration.

In addition to showcasing the party, Cardi posted beautiful family photos of “her hearts”; her daughter 4-year-old Kulture Kiari, her son Wave Set Cephus and Offest’s children from previous relationships; 12-year-old Jordan, 7-year-old Kalea Marie, and 7-year-old Cody Cephus. The entire Cephus crew rocked custom denim outfits in front of the Cephus family home in Atlanta.

Cardi and Offset have done a great job blending families and spoke openly with ESSENCE about the experience.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids. It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful,” said Offset about his wife’s willingness to combine the Cephus clan and accept his other offspring. “I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it, I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” added Cardi.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also shared a sweet post dedicated to his youngest son.

“MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️” the rapper captioned the post.

Cardi and Offset seem to have great relationships with their children and they also know how to throw an amazing kid’s party! Remember Kulture’s Candytopia party where they gifted her $50,000 in cash?

They also clearly enjoy parenting, so much so that Cardi is completely open to adding even more children to their brood. Back in 2019, she told Entertainment Tonight;

“I want to have more kids. Whatever my body can take, and I feel like I can take it.”

Do you think the Cephus family could expand again? We’ll just have to wait and see…

Happy Birthday, baby Wave!

