Notice a funny taste in the air today? That’s ash from burning ponderosa pines along the Snake River. The east wind blowing into Portland today—strong enough to trigger the shutdown of power lines on exposed ridges from Corbett to the West Hills—is also carrying smoke from fires to our north and east. The largest of these is the Double Creek Fire, which has now burned more than 100,000 acres in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, making it Oregon’s only megafire this summer.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO