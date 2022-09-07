We could see the writing on the wall; however, our politicians could not. They ran Portland into the ground! If they had chosen to protect and nurture the majority then Portland would still have a beautiful downtown. Continue down this path and we will have a ghost town. Ted’s and Joanna’s visions are coming true.
Thanks to Kotek, Brown and Wheeler, the only people Portland will attract in the future are bums looking for a place to “camp” and get all the free stuff the last remaining taxpayers can provide.
Really, this comes down to Multnomah County D.A.s office more than anything. If you put a guy like Mike Schmitt in charge of dealing with crime, this is what you get. We used to go downtown all the time. Not anymore. Way too sketchy. Too gross. When I first came to Portland to visit in 1978, I thought it was the most beautiful city in the world. Now, it's trash.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Comments / 98