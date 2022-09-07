ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week

Investors are starting to see that the sector could benefit tremendously from the Inflation Reduction Act. Consumer solar installation projects will soon be eligible for a nice tax credit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less than $100

Revolve Group is leveraging big data and social media influencers to create an e-commerce powerhouse. Dutch Bros is growing revenue and store count at impressive rates and has plenty of runway ahead. Floor & Decor is growing revenue and earnings while nearly doubling its store count over the past five...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Were Up Thursday Morning

SEC Chair Gary Gensler made comments that solidify his position that more cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities. Fed Governor Michael Barr has his sights on stablecoins. Coinbase is getting aggressive in defending cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Tilray Brands Stock Rose Today

Investors have beaten down cannabis stocks as progress toward legalization in the U.S. has continued to be slow. Tilray Brands announced a new distribution agreement to expand its U.S. spirits business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could Procter & Gamble Help You Become a Millionaire?

P&G is already the market leader in many of the product categories in which it does business. Much of the company's per-share profit growth of late comes from stock buybacks rather than sales growth. Investors seeking more capital appreciation than income will want to consider other options. You’re reading a...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Tilray Investors Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up on Legalization

Tilray Brands needs the U.S. to legalize marijuana if it's going to meet its aggressive sales projections for 2024. Thus far, however, there hasn't been anything to suggest marijuana legalization is inevitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
INDUSTRY

