Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain.
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week
Investors are starting to see that the sector could benefit tremendously from the Inflation Reduction Act. Consumer solar installation projects will soon be eligible for a nice tax credit.
Motley Fool
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains.
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Merge Could Trigger ‘Free Money’ Opportunity for Crypto Traders
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is detailing his outlook on the crypto landscape after the Ethereum (ETH) merge is executed. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Hayes analyzes the potential success of a forked Ethereum token backed by proof-of-work miners whose business model will be abandoned once Ethereum moves on to proof-of-stake.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Crypto Markets Are Disconnected From Reality Amid ‘Sea of Red’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says the true worth of crypto projects is not being reflected in the prices of their respective tokens. Hoskinson says that Cardano and “many other” crypto projects have strong fundamentals but the market is painting a different picture. “A universal truth about crypto...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less than $100
Revolve Group is leveraging big data and social media influencers to create an e-commerce powerhouse. Dutch Bros is growing revenue and store count at impressive rates and has plenty of runway ahead. Floor & Decor is growing revenue and earnings while nearly doubling its store count over the past five...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Were Up Thursday Morning
SEC Chair Gary Gensler made comments that solidify his position that more cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities. Fed Governor Michael Barr has his sights on stablecoins. Coinbase is getting aggressive in defending cryptocurrencies.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock
Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin (BTC) Alert as US Dollar Skyrockets to Highest Level in 20 Years
A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with his timely Bitcoin calls is issuing an alert for BTC holders as the US dollar erupts to a level not seen in two decades. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 113,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin recently broke below its diagonal...
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Motley Fool
Why Tilray Brands Stock Rose Today
Investors have beaten down cannabis stocks as progress toward legalization in the U.S. has continued to be slow. Tilray Brands announced a new distribution agreement to expand its U.S. spirits business.
Motley Fool
Could Procter & Gamble Help You Become a Millionaire?
P&G is already the market leader in many of the product categories in which it does business. Much of the company's per-share profit growth of late comes from stock buybacks rather than sales growth. Investors seeking more capital appreciation than income will want to consider other options.
Motley Fool
Why Tilray Investors Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up on Legalization
Tilray Brands needs the U.S. to legalize marijuana if it's going to meet its aggressive sales projections for 2024. Thus far, however, there hasn't been anything to suggest marijuana legalization is inevitable.
