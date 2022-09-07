ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week

Investors are starting to see that the sector could benefit tremendously from the Inflation Reduction Act. Consumer solar installation projects will soon be eligible for a nice tax credit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Is Chevron Stock a Buy?

Chevron is one of the biggest integrated oil and gas companies in the world. High oil prices generated record profits, but the company can do still do well at $50 a barrel. it can still reward shareholders if oil falls to $50 a barrel. The oil giant is a Dividend...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less than $100

Revolve Group is leveraging big data and social media influencers to create an e-commerce powerhouse. Dutch Bros is growing revenue and store count at impressive rates and has plenty of runway ahead. Floor & Decor is growing revenue and earnings while nearly doubling its store count over the past five...
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?

Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
