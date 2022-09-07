Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500’s decline this year—it’s down nearly 18% since January—accelerated last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated more “pain” was ahead. Has the market hit bottom? Bank of America Research, based on its new list of 10 signals showing whether the stock market has hit bottom, says no.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week
Investors are starting to see that the sector could benefit tremendously from the Inflation Reduction Act. Consumer solar installation projects will soon be eligible for a nice tax credit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
Motley Fool
Is Chevron Stock a Buy?
Chevron is one of the biggest integrated oil and gas companies in the world. High oil prices generated record profits, but the company can do still do well at $50 a barrel. it can still reward shareholders if oil falls to $50 a barrel. The oil giant is a Dividend...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less than $100
Revolve Group is leveraging big data and social media influencers to create an e-commerce powerhouse. Dutch Bros is growing revenue and store count at impressive rates and has plenty of runway ahead. Floor & Decor is growing revenue and earnings while nearly doubling its store count over the past five...
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
Motley Fool
Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?
Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up
At what price, precisely, does Nvidia stock become a buy?
Comments / 0