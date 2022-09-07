Read full article on original website
KXAN at 6: Queen Elizabeth remembered, Hays County fentanyl arrests
Will DuPree, KXAN's digital anchor, will host the online-only show that viewers can watch in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
KENS 5
‘I thank God’ | Mother reacts to teenage son surviving violent carjacking at Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO — A high school teenager was carjacked at a Seguin Walmart on his 16th birthday, leading to a manhunt by police for five suspects. The stolen car was later found in Port Arthur, Texas. The family of the teenage driver spoke to KENS 5. His mother, Alicia,...
KTSA
20 year old arrested, hundred of fentanyl pills found during search of San Marcos home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 20 year old San Marcos man is in jail after admitting to supplying fentanyl pills to members of the community. San Marcos Police say after weeks of investigating, they identified Anthony Jean Perez Rios as a suspected fentanyl distributor. Police obtained a warrant...
Austin Chronicle
Safety Instructor Fired After Insulting Massacre Survivors
A Caldwell County detective – and also the president of the Luling ISD Board – lost his job at Texas State University last month following outrage over a safety presentation at Lockhart High School on Aug. 11. In it, Det. Jeff Ferry played videos of mass shootings and narrated, using derogatory slurs about survivors. Before day's end, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada sent an email to teachers and other faculty who attended the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training "to apologize for some of the comments that were made by the presenter," which Estrada described as "offensive."
Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."
Wife of man murdered near Barton Springs Pool speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, who was found dead on Aug. 25 in the parking of Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park. His wife, Sarai Campbell, said she is hoping police find whoever did this. "I want whoever did it...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery
A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
KSAT 12
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping in San Antonio was bride who faked cancer in 2010, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was arrested in San Antonio this week for allegedly trying to kidnap a child at a West Side Walmart store is the same woman convicted a decade ago after admitting that she faked a cancer diagnosis to scam people out of thousands of dollars to pay for her dream wedding and honeymoon, according to court records.
KVUE
Austin man takes 15-year plea deal for murder after fatal 2020 shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man took a 15-year plea deal on Wednesday for a first-degree murder charge relating to a fatal shooting in 2020, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Andre Lashon Ross, 46, admitted to being guilty of killing Marc Allen...
A History of Horror – 10 of Texas’ Most Infamous Serial Killers
Texas is a great place to live, but nowhere in the world is 100% safe from people who are determined to take people's lives for cheap thrills. Sadly, the world is full of such people, and some of the worst monsters have left tragic and terrifying marks in the history of the Lone Star State.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
APA! saves 30 puppies from virus — now they’re ready for your home
Two weeks after Austin Pets Alive! accepted dozens of puppies with a contagious virus, the nonprofit shelter said Friday 30 of them are healthy and ready for adoption.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
APD police locate missing woman believed to be in danger
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located missing woman Mayre Jantz. Jantz was reported missing on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. after she was last heard from on Sept. 7 at 12 p.m. She was believed to be at her residence on Camino La Costa at that time.
fox7austin.com
Man found shot to death near Barton Springs leaves behind pregnant wife
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been two weeks since a 27-year-old was found shot to death in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. Austin police still have not named a suspect. Camnik Campbell leaves behind his pregnant wife just weeks away from giving birth to their son. "I really...
fox7austin.com
APD looking for suspect in May robbery in parking lot of Austin-area Planet Fitness
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery at a gym in East Riverside. APD says just before 6:30 a.m. May 27, officers responded to an assault and robbery call in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness in the 1800 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road.
iheart.com
Dr. Andrew Fox and his Attorney, Hal Frampton Fired from Austin Fire Dept.
Dr. Andrew Fox and his attorney, Hal Frampton, from the Alliance Defending Freedom. I'll quote from the ADF web site: "Dr. Andrew Fox, who served as lead fire chaplain in the Austin Fire Department for eight years, was fired from his position over religious and philosophical reflections that he shared on his personal blog."
dailytrib.com
Super Taco theft causes $400 in damages
Someone broke into the Super Taco Mexican restaurant in Marble Falls overnight Sept. 4, causing about $400 in damages. The thief or thieves cut the eatery’s phone lines and stole a cash register. They came in through an unlocked window late Sunday night, said Marble Falls Police Department Capt....
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
texasstandard.org
San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution
As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
Comments / 1