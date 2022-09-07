ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Austin Chronicle

Safety Instructor Fired After Insulting Massacre Survivors

A Caldwell County detective – and also the president of the Luling ISD Board – lost his job at Texas State University last month following outrage over a safety presentation at Lockhart High School on Aug. 11. In it, Det. Jeff Ferry played videos of mass shootings and narrated, using derogatory slurs about survivors. Before day's end, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada sent an email to teachers and other faculty who attended the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training "to apologize for some of the comments that were made by the presenter," which Estrada described as "offensive."
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Hays County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Hays County, TX
Government
City
Dripping Springs, TX
County
Hays County, TX
City
Converse, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Wife of man murdered near Barton Springs Pool speaks out

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, who was found dead on Aug. 25 in the parking of Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park. His wife, Sarai Campbell, said she is hoping police find whoever did this. "I want whoever did it...
AUSTIN, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery

A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Application#Conventions#Jehovah S Witnesses
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

APD police locate missing woman believed to be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located missing woman Mayre Jantz. Jantz was reported missing on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. after she was last heard from on Sept. 7 at 12 p.m. She was believed to be at her residence on Camino La Costa at that time.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Dr. Andrew Fox and his Attorney, Hal Frampton Fired from Austin Fire Dept.

Dr. Andrew Fox and his attorney, Hal Frampton, from the Alliance Defending Freedom. I'll quote from the ADF web site: "Dr. Andrew Fox, who served as lead fire chaplain in the Austin Fire Department for eight years, was fired from his position over religious and philosophical reflections that he shared on his personal blog."
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Super Taco theft causes $400 in damages

Someone broke into the Super Taco Mexican restaurant in Marble Falls overnight Sept. 4, causing about $400 in damages. The thief or thieves cut the eatery’s phone lines and stole a cash register. They came in through an unlocked window late Sunday night, said Marble Falls Police Department Capt....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution

As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy