Man accused of armed robbery, 50-mile police chase crashes in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a police chase covering around 50 miles ended in a crash on San Antonio’s north side. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a van reported stolen after an armed robbery on Friday at a store in Dilley, a town more than an hour southwest of San Antonio.
SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
