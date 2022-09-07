SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO