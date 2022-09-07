Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning the court-appointed guardianship of an elderly multimillionaireJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Man accused of armed robbery, 50-mile police chase crashes in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a police chase covering around 50 miles ended in a crash on San Antonio’s north side. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a van reported stolen after an armed robbery on Friday at a store in Dilley, a town more than an hour southwest of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting at West Side apartment, 4 suspects on the run, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a shooting inside an apartment on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from Lackland Air Force Base and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.
KSAT 12
2 more teens arrested in carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two additional teenage suspects wanted in the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested, according to Seguin police. Police said 18-year-old Chase Shearin and 19-year-old Caden Searin were both apprehended by Port Neches police on Thursday evening. Kendrick...
KSAT 12
SAPD arrests suspected serial vehicle thief; police say he may be linked to more cases
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected serial car thief was arrested on the West Side following a brief chase with San Antonio police, according to authorities. Mark Allen McPherson was taken into custody and is facing charges of vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, SAPD public information officer Jennifer Rodriguez said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Men arrested for stealing laser machine worth $100,000, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two men accused of stealing a laser machine worth $100,000 and hauling it across town in the bed of a pickup truck. Justin Hill, 47, and Morocco Campbell, 44, took the machinery during a burglary at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of W. Bitters Road, near Blanco Road, police said.
KSAT 12
Woman struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on South General McMullen Drive near Weir Avenue and Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
Armed man threatens employee, robs Lowe’s on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on the Northwest Side and threatened an employee with a gun. The incident took place at noon on Aug. 17 at the store located in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
KSAT 12
Residents escape, but dog dies after early-morning fire at far West Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three residents of a home on the far West Side safely escaped a house fire but lost their pet as a result of the flames, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 7400...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
KSAT 12
Burglar caught on camera may have posed as solicitor to ‘conceal his criminal intent,’ Cibolo police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man caught on camera stealing from a truck may have posed as a solicitor to “conceal his criminal intent,” according to Cibolo police. Cibolo police released images of the man in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying he is wanted for burglary of a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
KSAT 12
Man, 20, arrested for supplying fentanyl pills in San Marcos, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of supplying fentanyl pills in the community after finding hundreds of them during a search of a residence. Officers executed a search warrant after arriving at the apartment of Anthony Jean Perez Rios around 9:30 p.m. Friday,...
KSAT 12
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist hospitalized after being thrown from bike in crash with SUV
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition following a crash with a vehicle on the city’s Northeast Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Thousand Oaks near Wurzbach Parkway. According to police, the...
KSAT 12
Several people detained, man injured after shooting at downtown bus stop, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a downtown VIA bus stop left one man injured and resulted in multiple people being detained Wednesday, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Labor Street, near Callahan Avenue. The bus stop is steps away from a playground at Labor Park.
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with manslaughter after physically beating another man to death
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Grand Jury has charged DeAndre Hunt with manslaughter for his role in the death of Jackie Buchanan. The indictment alleges that Hunt recklessly caused Buchanan’s death in January by striking and kicking Buchanan. If found guilty, Hunt could face up to 20 years...
Comments / 1