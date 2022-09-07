ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Walker
2d ago

How about NO? You want to keep your job then you will be your office. It's not racist, sexist or any other bs excuse they are trying to come up with. It's called work and their workplace is in the offices for which they were hired. Don't like working there? Then quit. But know that you are not going to get unemployment.

Chuck Moultrie
2d ago

Good for Carmen Rubio and a couple of others to earn their pay for what they do. Won't happen but Hardesy the so called mayor and the do called District Attorney should leave their positions immediately or at least have their salaries Defunded!!! We have a very good police chief who and most of the police officers do their's above and beyond considering the lack of respect they get from these imposters. They are the very worst I've seen in over fifty years of living in this once beautiful city. An old proverb. The fish stinks from the head down. How true this is. If the supposed leadership shows no respect for our officers. Then neither will the public and mostly the youth. Vote them out or try an recall the right. away! They are..The biggest losers!!!!

rockenburger
2d ago

Portland is a joke. The city that works on occasion. How about the city council and TEDDY grow a set and tell them to come back to work or go away. Oh never mind no one in Portland politics could possibly have the guts to go again the liberal mentality

The Portland Mercury

Why Are Portland's Leaders Opposing Proposed Charter Reforms?

Portland hasn’t felt like “The City That Works” for all of its residents for quite some time. Whether it's coming from business owners forced to call five different bureaus to report trash dumped on their property, or people waiting hours to speak with a police officer after someone’s broken into their house, the level of frustration with Portland’s services seems to be at an all-time high.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham

Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti

Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is facing a class action lawsuit over its lack of response to homeless camping issues. A group of 10 Portlanders with disabilities listed as plaintiffs in the case argue that the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making sure its sidewalks are accessible for those with mobility issues.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials

Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Metro Council President Rebukes Rate of Homeless Services Spending by Clackamas County

A report released last week on first-year spending of a tax to aid homeless people in the tri-county area showed Clackamas County had spent only 6.6% of its available funds. On Friday, Metro Council President Lynn Peterson and Metro Councilor Christine Lewis said in a statement that the committee tasked with overseeing spending of the tax would “identify and daylight the impediments and barriers to spending that existed in Clackamas County in the first year of the program—both operational and political.”
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego City Council deadlocked in debate over First Addition tree removals

With the council split on whether to uphold approval of permits to remove nine trees, it will be up to Council President John Wendland to decide. The Tuesday, Sept. 6 Lake Oswego City Council meeting featured accusations of harassment and vandalism, back-and-forths between councilors about whether conviction or the letter of the law should take precedence and the questioning of whether the city of Lake Oswego's tree code is compliant with state law.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Person
Ted Wheeler
Fox News

Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'

Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard

I like downtown, but I do not go as often as I want because the parking payment is so aggravating. I am happy to pay to park downtown. I am not happy to have to hunt down a working pay station. If I am responsible to pay, surely the city is responsible to make payment reasonably convenient, and to maintain the pay stations. Over the past year I have noticed pay stations work about half the time. I have spent as much time trying to pay as I would have spent picking up my food. Sometimes I give up. And a 20-cent transaction fee? That is just rude. If city government wants people to visit downtown, remove unnecessary obstructions to doing so.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

As Alberta Street Gentrifies, One Man Holds On to His Properties

Address: 2812 NE Alberta St. Why it’s empty: It’s part of a collection. Twenty-five years ago, it was hard to imagine Alberta Street being home to a French bakery (Petite Provence), an Australian coffee shop (Proud Mary), or a home décor store peddling succulents (EcoVibe). These days,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hall the right candidate for Clackamas County Clerk

Questions about election integrity are on the rise, but so is a leader who knows how to tackle it. In Clackamas County only one election clerk stands out: Sherry Hall. Hall’s department directs local, state, and federal elections, property tax appeals, recording, issuing marriage licenses, records management and passport services and works with candidates and jurisdictions to help them understand election processes and laws.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Retail crimes soar in Portland, businesses unhappy with local governments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland-area retailers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with how their local governments are handling theft and property crime, according to a recent survey conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon (ORCAOR.) The survey, which mostly consists of big-box stores in Portland, found that 95% of respondents...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions

Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

