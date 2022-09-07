Read full article on original website
Friday night high school football scoreboard: see how your Missouri or Kansas team did
Here are the Friday night scores from high school football games around the Kansas City metro.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
Football Frenzy (9/9/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
5 On Your Sideline: Parkway Central vs. Rockwood Summit
Rockwood Summit took on Parkway Central Friday night. The Falcons won, 50-14.
Indians claim OHC North title in boys golf
Unbeaten Mechanicsburg nipped visiting Fairbanks, 169-170, in OHC boys golf. Visiting Southeastern had a 183. The Indians beat Fairbanks on the fifth-man tiebreaker. With the victory, Mechanicsburg (16-0, 13-0) wraps up its first OHC North title in school history. The Indians’ Cole Reiser was medalist in both matches with a...
Boys Soccer — Duchesne at Borgia
Borgia defeated Duchesne, 6-1, Thursday, Sept. 2, in the first varsity game played at Bank of Washington Field. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Photos: Lafayette beats St. Joseph's Academy in girls volleyball showdown
The Lafayette girls volleyball team is off to a strong start in 2022. The Lancers went 5-1 during a tournament in Florida last weekend and then returned to the St. Louis area for a showdown with host St. Joseph's Academy that was coming off a win against reigning state champion Cor Jesu.
