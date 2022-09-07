ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
myozarksonline.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

THE YELLOWJACKETS WON THEIR HOME OPENER, WITH STOUT DEFENSE AND A PRODUCTIVE GROUND GAME…. LEBANON WAS UP 10 TO NOTHING BY HALFTIME, 17-3 AFTER THREE AND PUT TWO MORE SCORES ON THE BOARD IN THE FOURTH..COACH WILL CHRISTIAN WAS PROUD OF HIS YELLOWJACKETS…. LEBANON IS 3-0 OVERALL AND IN...
LEBANON, MO
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (9/9/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Post
Urbana Citizen

Indians claim OHC North title in boys golf

Unbeaten Mechanicsburg nipped visiting Fairbanks, 169-170, in OHC boys golf. Visiting Southeastern had a 183. The Indians beat Fairbanks on the fifth-man tiebreaker. With the victory, Mechanicsburg (16-0, 13-0) wraps up its first OHC North title in school history. The Indians’ Cole Reiser was medalist in both matches with a...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Duchesne at Borgia

Borgia defeated Duchesne, 6-1, Thursday, Sept. 2, in the first varsity game played at Bank of Washington Field. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy