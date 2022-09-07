Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning the court-appointed guardianship of an elderly multimillionaireJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Related
2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
Motorcyclist one of 2 injuries Thursday, crash involves emergency vehicle
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two accidents in Riley County sent two individuals to local hospitals, one with non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries and another with a collapsed lung. Officers responding to an injury crash in the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road off of Tuttle Creek Blvd. found an ATV, driven by a 62-year-old man, […]
Police: Central Salina apartment burgled while resident away
Police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a central Salina apartment earlier this week. Rebecca McGary, 41, of Salina, who had been away from her apartment in the 600 block of S. Second Street for a couple of days, told police that when she returned on Thursday, she saw a person leaving her apartment, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The person was described as a shorter, skinny Black male with two- to three-inch dreadlocks and wearing red and black sweats. He left southbound on foot.
ksal.com
Salina Man Hurt in Crash
A Salina man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left his car sitting on railroad tracks. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Francisco Perez was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on K-140 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control of the car and started skidding. He left the highway, struck a culvert, and vaulted onto nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks where the car came to rest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
WIBW
KHP finds Manhattan woman’s stolen vehicle abandoned along I-70
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen SUV out of Manhattan has been found by the Kansas Highway Patrol abandoned along I-70. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials were called to the 800 block of N 11th St. in Manhattan with reports of a vehicle theft.
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today
KANSAS (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas when […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 hospitalized after Riley County rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2019 Ford Transit 150 van driven by Jada Conley, 47, of Centralia, rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by Benjamin Risher, 38, Manhattan, near the intersection of E. Riley Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard outside Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KVOE
Topeka man to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning
A Topeka man was hospitalized following an accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred at 6:15 am at mile marker 128.2 southbound, roughly half a mile south of the Emporia tollgate. KHP says 50-year-old Chad Redmond was traveling southbound in a 2001 Ford Expedition when the vehicle suffered an undisclosed mechanical failure.
Hog waste being used as fertilizer thought to be causing Salina stench
Did you smell that? Parts of Salina have been less than fragrant the past few days, yet no one seems to be sure of why. A pungent, animal feces sort of odor hung over parts of south Salina Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Thursday morning, the odor was wafting over parts of north Salina.
KVOE
Reported house fire northeast of Emporia put out before firefighters arrive
Four different Lyon County fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire northeast of Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia Rural, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Miller and Reading fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Road U after a grease fire was reported around 3:45 pm. The fire was out before firefighters arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Request denied for affidavit concerning armed man arrested outside Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County judge has denied access to an affidavit for the arrest of an armed man outside of a Topeka Walmart, for now. Dahlkestiere Eichelberger was arrested outside of the North Topeka Walmart armed with gun. Shawnee County deputies were searching for him during a criminal threat investigation.
Emporia gazette.com
Big rig rolls over on I-35
A truck driver declined to be treated for injuries after his big rig rolled over in eastern Lyon County early Wednesday. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said the 18-wheeler went out of control shortly after 4 a.m. while heading south, about one mile east of the Road R1 exit. The...
WIBW
2 vacant homes go up in flames in early-morning Central Topeka blaze
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vacant homes went up in flames in Central Topeka early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. Topeka Fire Department Fire Marshal Alan Stahl tells 13 NEWS that around 6 a.m. first responders were called to the intersection of Douthitt and SE Fillmore St. with reports of a fire.
Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
KVOE
Trio of reported structure fires in Allen ultimately connected to sewer smoke test
Allen has had several reports of structure fires that turned out to be related to a town project Thursday. From late Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours, three separate structure fires were reported to Lyon County Emergency Dispatch, triggering responses from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Miller and/or Reading. All three turned out to be part of the city’s sewer smoke test.
WIBW
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 13-year-old is facing felony charges after officials say they threatened to bomb the Kansas Statehouse. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said their agency was made aware of a threat to the Kansas State Capitol made through social media earlier this week. Officials say a post was made about “bombing” the Capitol.
KVOE
Southbound I-35 traffic back to normal after Wednesday’s semi wreck east of Emporia
It took over half a day, but southbound traffic on Interstate 35 between Roads R-1 and U finally got back to regular flow late Wednesday afternoon after a semi crash before sunrise. Southbound traffic was fully blocked for nearly three hours afterward. One-lane traffic was then in effect until shortly...
WIBW
KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.
Comments / 0