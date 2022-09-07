Police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a central Salina apartment earlier this week. Rebecca McGary, 41, of Salina, who had been away from her apartment in the 600 block of S. Second Street for a couple of days, told police that when she returned on Thursday, she saw a person leaving her apartment, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The person was described as a shorter, skinny Black male with two- to three-inch dreadlocks and wearing red and black sweats. He left southbound on foot.

SALINA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO