San Antonio, TX

KSNT News

2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Central Salina apartment burgled while resident away

Police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a central Salina apartment earlier this week. Rebecca McGary, 41, of Salina, who had been away from her apartment in the 600 block of S. Second Street for a couple of days, told police that when she returned on Thursday, she saw a person leaving her apartment, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The person was described as a shorter, skinny Black male with two- to three-inch dreadlocks and wearing red and black sweats. He left southbound on foot.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Man Hurt in Crash

A Salina man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left his car sitting on railroad tracks. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Francisco Perez was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on K-140 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control of the car and started skidding. He left the highway, struck a culvert, and vaulted onto nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks where the car came to rest.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KHP finds Manhattan woman’s stolen vehicle abandoned along I-70

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen SUV out of Manhattan has been found by the Kansas Highway Patrol abandoned along I-70. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials were called to the 800 block of N 11th St. in Manhattan with reports of a vehicle theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today

KANSAS (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas when […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

3 hospitalized after Riley County rear-end crash

RILEY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2019 Ford Transit 150 van driven by Jada Conley, 47, of Centralia, rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by Benjamin Risher, 38, Manhattan, near the intersection of E. Riley Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard outside Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Topeka man to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning

A Topeka man was hospitalized following an accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred at 6:15 am at mile marker 128.2 southbound, roughly half a mile south of the Emporia tollgate. KHP says 50-year-old Chad Redmond was traveling southbound in a 2001 Ford Expedition when the vehicle suffered an undisclosed mechanical failure.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Reported house fire northeast of Emporia put out before firefighters arrive

Four different Lyon County fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire northeast of Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia Rural, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Miller and Reading fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Road U after a grease fire was reported around 3:45 pm. The fire was out before firefighters arrived.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Big rig rolls over on I-35

A truck driver declined to be treated for injuries after his big rig rolled over in eastern Lyon County early Wednesday. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said the 18-wheeler went out of control shortly after 4 a.m. while heading south, about one mile east of the Road R1 exit. The...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 vacant homes go up in flames in early-morning Central Topeka blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vacant homes went up in flames in Central Topeka early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. Topeka Fire Department Fire Marshal Alan Stahl tells 13 NEWS that around 6 a.m. first responders were called to the intersection of Douthitt and SE Fillmore St. with reports of a fire.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Trio of reported structure fires in Allen ultimately connected to sewer smoke test

Allen has had several reports of structure fires that turned out to be related to a town project Thursday. From late Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours, three separate structure fires were reported to Lyon County Emergency Dispatch, triggering responses from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Miller and/or Reading. All three turned out to be part of the city’s sewer smoke test.
ALLEN, KS
WIBW

13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 13-year-old is facing felony charges after officials say they threatened to bomb the Kansas Statehouse. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said their agency was made aware of a threat to the Kansas State Capitol made through social media earlier this week. Officials say a post was made about “bombing” the Capitol.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.
TOPEKA, KS

