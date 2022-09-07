ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Country music superstar Luke Combs stops his concert to give two young fans $140 from his wallet after reading their sign revealing they stacked firewood to buy the $200 tickets

Country superstar Luke Combs has refunded two children who stacked firewood to save enough money to see him in concert in Maine. Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner, held up a banner at the Bangor show on Friday night to tell Combs of their hard work to earn enough money to pay for the tickets.
MUSIC
insideedition.com

Luke Combs Rewards 2 Young Boys for Saving Money to Attend His Maine Concert

Country music star Luke Combs is being praised after rewarding two young boys for saving money to attend his Maine concert. Bo Fenderson attended the show with his friend Tanner Hale. To pay for the tickets, they worked hard stacking firewood for a neighbor. At the concert, they both held signs with their accomplishments hoping to get the attention of their favorite singer. When Combs noticed their signs, he took $140 out of his own pocket and handed it to them.
MAINE STATE
Variety

CMA Awards Nominations Led by Newcomer Lainey Wilson; Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Follow Among Top Nominees

Here’s an awards trajectory you don’t see too often, at least in country music: Lainey Wilson has never even been nominated for the CMA Awards before, but as of Wednesday morning, she’s officially the leading nominee for 2022. Wilson came out ahead with six nominations when the Country Music Association announced the finalists Wednesday morning for its 56th annual awards show. Close behind with five nominations each was a quartet of contenders: Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally. Racking up a four-pack of nods were Cody Johnson and writer-producer Josh Osbourne. Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
State
California State
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Hands $140 Bucks Cash To Two Kids Who Stacked Firewood To Buy Tickets

Can’t say enough good things about Luke Combs, man. The dude is just a class act. Back in July, he brought a teenager with terminal cancer on stage to sing his hit song “Better Together,” he surprised another terminally ill young man with concert tickets and a full backstage experience, and also paid off funeral expenses for the three people who died at the Faster Horses Festival last year. Humble, generous, compassionate… the man is just a good dude. Last night, Luke […] The post Luke Combs Hands $140 Bucks Cash To Two Kids Who Stacked Firewood To Buy Tickets first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BANGOR, ME
CMT

Kane Brown Reveals 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour

Kane Brown just came off a history-making performance at the VMA Awards this week – and his eyes are set on the future. Brown revealed plans for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour set to launch in March with tour support from Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH. The lineup...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Popculture

Thomas Rhett Cancels Concert Last-Minute Over Health Issue

The show did not go on for Thomas Rhett Saturday evening. Just two hours before the "Life Changes" singer was set to take the stage at San Diego's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night as part of his Bring the Bar to You tour, Rhett was forced to cancel the concert due to health issues. The show had been set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., however, in a message shared across his social media channels at around 5:30 p.m. that evening, Rhett announced the concert was canceled.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain

Comments / 0

Community Policy