Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Country superstar Luke Combs has refunded two children who stacked firewood to save enough money to see him in concert in Maine. Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner, held up a banner at the Bangor show on Friday night to tell Combs of their hard work to earn enough money to pay for the tickets.
Country music star Luke Combs is being praised after rewarding two young boys for saving money to attend his Maine concert. Bo Fenderson attended the show with his friend Tanner Hale. To pay for the tickets, they worked hard stacking firewood for a neighbor. At the concert, they both held signs with their accomplishments hoping to get the attention of their favorite singer. When Combs noticed their signs, he took $140 out of his own pocket and handed it to them.
CMA Awards Nominations Led by Newcomer Lainey Wilson; Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Follow Among Top Nominees
Here’s an awards trajectory you don’t see too often, at least in country music: Lainey Wilson has never even been nominated for the CMA Awards before, but as of Wednesday morning, she’s officially the leading nominee for 2022. Wilson came out ahead with six nominations when the Country Music Association announced the finalists Wednesday morning for its 56th annual awards show. Close behind with five nominations each was a quartet of contenders: Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally. Racking up a four-pack of nods were Cody Johnson and writer-producer Josh Osbourne. Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs,...
Back in July, he brought a teenager with terminal cancer on stage to sing his hit song "Better Together," he surprised another terminally ill young man with concert tickets and a full backstage experience, and also paid off funeral expenses for the three people who died at the Faster Horses Festival last year. Humble, generous, compassionate… the man is just a good dude. Last night, Luke Combs brought two young boys on stage at his concert in Bangor, Maine, after they held up signs explaining they had stacked firewood to earn money for tickets. Combs took $140 out of his own pocket and handed it to them.
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Kane Brown Reveals 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour
Kane Brown just came off a history-making performance at the VMA Awards this week – and his eyes are set on the future. Brown revealed plans for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour set to launch in March with tour support from Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH. The lineup...
Thomas Rhett Cancels Concert Last-Minute Over Health Issue
The show did not go on for Thomas Rhett Saturday evening. Just two hours before the "Life Changes" singer was set to take the stage at San Diego's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night as part of his Bring the Bar to You tour, Rhett was forced to cancel the concert due to health issues. The show had been set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., however, in a message shared across his social media channels at around 5:30 p.m. that evening, Rhett announced the concert was canceled.
Kenny Chesney + Old Dominion’s ‘Beer With My Friends’ Is a Feel-Good Anthem [Listen]
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion have been touring across the United States over the last few months on Chesney’s headlining Here and Now 2022 Tour. Now, to punctuate their celebrated trek in style, the country stars have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, “Beer With My Friends.”. The...
Jon Pardi Shares the Best Part of Newlywed Life and Touring With Wife Summer (Exclusive)
Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan are taking their newlywed bliss on the road! The "Last Night Lonely" singer always has his wife along for the ride when he hits the road to tour, giving them a chance to grow as a couple. “I still think figuring things out is a...
Miranda Lambert Announced as Headliner for 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Miranda Lambert will be co-headlining the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. The ACM Entertainer of the Year joins previously announced act Morgan Wallen as two-of-the-four main performers. Lambert headlined the third Pepsi Gulf Coast Jams in 2015 alongside Keith Urban. “We’ve been working like crazy to get her back...
How Miranda Lambert and Her Husband ‘Reset’ Before Her Las Vegas Residency
Before starting her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin had a 'reset' vacation over the summer.
