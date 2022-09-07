ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Unexpected Health Benefits Of Drinking Cucumber Water

By Anthony Crutcher
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eFSb_0hlMeay300

Generally, a fruit or vegetable accompanies a beverage as an attractive adornment for show. Cucumber water, for example, seems like a fancy drink used to enhance the appearance of elegant relaxation at spas. In truth, though, cucumber water is so much more.

According to WebMD , cucumbers are made of 95% water. This fact is important because we are made up of 60% water per Healthline . Unfortunately, water loss occurs easily through sweating when we exert ourselves or simply when it's hot outside. Incredibly, if we lose even 2% of that water, we can start experiencing symptoms of dehydration . These detrimental symptoms can include fatigue, mood troubles, difficulty exercising, and reduced motivation, memory, and brain function. In contrast, staying well-hydrated can help combat headaches, kidney stones, and constipation.

Cucumbers can be a handy tool when it comes to staying hydrated. Not everyone enjoys the taste of water, and adding cucumber gives it a pleasant flavor. This small change can make drinking the water we need more manageable. Since cucumber is mostly water, consuming the cucumber in a glass of water provides even more hydration per glass. On top of hydration, cucumbers provide several other helpful attributes as well.

Unexpected Cucumber Benefits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q97Dh_0hlMeay300

So you've added cucumbers to your water, and now you're staying hydrated and enjoying it, but did you know it could help manage your weight? A medium cucumber without the peel has about 30 calories total, according to WebMD . Suppose you enjoy your cucumber water enough to use it as a replacement for a higher-calorie sugary beverage. In that case, you will be consuming fewer calories, according to Livestrong . In addition, the entire peeled cucumber will provide two grams of fiber (per WebMD). A high-fiber diet can help keep you feeling full longer and, therefore, help reduce overeating between meals (via the Cleveland Clinic ).

Cucumbers also contain essential nutrients (via WebMD). While they provide 57% of your daily vitamin K, they also provide notable amounts of vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, and manganese. Furthermore, adding cucumbers to your water may benefit your overall health due to their antioxidant content. Cucumbers contain antioxidants, such as lignans, flavonoids, and triterpenes (per WebMD ). Healthline reports that these antioxidants fight free radicals that damage cells and can lead to disease. Consuming cucumbers, therefore, can help reduce the risk of cancer, heart, lung, and autoimmune diseases. To sum it up, cucumbers can make drinking your water easier, protect you from disease, and control your waistline. So next time you see a cucumber in the store, consider stocking up and adding some beneficial flavor to your water.

Read this next: Healthy Snacks That Can Help You Lose Weight

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously

The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

Magnesium Benefits You Want for Health and Pain Relief

Many of us don’t take nutrition as seriously as we should until our health falters. Depending on the genes that we are born with, some may need more of certain vitamins, minerals and trace elements than others due to how our unique bodies process those nutrients despite a healthy diet. One mineral that most of us don’t get enough is magnesium, which is a shame with all the benefits if can offer from hundreds of internal biological reactions within the body. It works side by side with our enzymes from such actions as supplying energy to how muscles and nerves function to blood glucose control.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Content#Health Benefits#Cucumbers#Vitamin K#Linus Regimen#General Health#Healthline
MedicineNet.com

Is Chayote a Fruit or Vegetable and What Are the Health Benefits?

Chayote is a type of squash that is closely related to other edibles like pumpkins, melons, and gourds. This green gourd is commonly grown in tropical and subtropical areas, such as Mexico and Brazil, but it is distributed around the world. In English-speaking countries, chayotes may also be referred to...
CANCER
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy