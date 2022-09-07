Unexpected Health Benefits Of Drinking Cucumber Water

Generally, a fruit or vegetable accompanies a beverage as an attractive adornment for show. Cucumber water, for example, seems like a fancy drink used to enhance the appearance of elegant relaxation at spas. In truth, though, cucumber water is so much more.

According to WebMD , cucumbers are made of 95% water. This fact is important because we are made up of 60% water per Healthline . Unfortunately, water loss occurs easily through sweating when we exert ourselves or simply when it's hot outside. Incredibly, if we lose even 2% of that water, we can start experiencing symptoms of dehydration . These detrimental symptoms can include fatigue, mood troubles, difficulty exercising, and reduced motivation, memory, and brain function. In contrast, staying well-hydrated can help combat headaches, kidney stones, and constipation.

Cucumbers can be a handy tool when it comes to staying hydrated. Not everyone enjoys the taste of water, and adding cucumber gives it a pleasant flavor. This small change can make drinking the water we need more manageable. Since cucumber is mostly water, consuming the cucumber in a glass of water provides even more hydration per glass. On top of hydration, cucumbers provide several other helpful attributes as well.

Unexpected Cucumber Benefits

So you've added cucumbers to your water, and now you're staying hydrated and enjoying it, but did you know it could help manage your weight? A medium cucumber without the peel has about 30 calories total, according to WebMD . Suppose you enjoy your cucumber water enough to use it as a replacement for a higher-calorie sugary beverage. In that case, you will be consuming fewer calories, according to Livestrong . In addition, the entire peeled cucumber will provide two grams of fiber (per WebMD). A high-fiber diet can help keep you feeling full longer and, therefore, help reduce overeating between meals (via the Cleveland Clinic ).

Cucumbers also contain essential nutrients (via WebMD). While they provide 57% of your daily vitamin K, they also provide notable amounts of vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, and manganese. Furthermore, adding cucumbers to your water may benefit your overall health due to their antioxidant content. Cucumbers contain antioxidants, such as lignans, flavonoids, and triterpenes (per WebMD ). Healthline reports that these antioxidants fight free radicals that damage cells and can lead to disease. Consuming cucumbers, therefore, can help reduce the risk of cancer, heart, lung, and autoimmune diseases. To sum it up, cucumbers can make drinking your water easier, protect you from disease, and control your waistline. So next time you see a cucumber in the store, consider stocking up and adding some beneficial flavor to your water.

Read this next: Healthy Snacks That Can Help You Lose Weight